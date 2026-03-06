Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Nitish Kumar's Son Nishant To Join JD(U) On March 8 As Father Files Rajya Sabha Nomination

2026-03-06 09:00:41
(MENAFN- Live Mint) Nishant Kumar (son of CM Nitish Kumar) will join the Janata Dal (United) on March 8. After the party's meeting, JDU leader Neeraj Kumar says,“...Nishant Kumar (son of CM Nitish Kumar) will join the Janata Dal (United)...Nishant Kumar has decided to tour the entire state. Nitish Kumar has assured that there is nothing to worry about, he will continue to guide the MLAs...There was no discussion about forming the government.”

Speculations are rife that Nishant Kumar, an engineering graduate in his 40s, will join the new government as the deputy CM.

More details will be added

Live Mint

