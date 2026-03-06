Centre Assures Adequate Fertiliser Availability Despite US-Iran War Supply Disruptions

MENAFN - Live Mint) Fertilizer availability for the upcoming kharif season, starting in June, will remain adequate despite global supply chain disruptions triggered by the US-Israel-Iran war and the blocking of the Strait of Hormuz, the Centre assured on Friday in a press statement.

The department of fertilizers said India has a strong inventory buffer, supported by advance stocking and relatively lower consumption during the lean season. Total fertilizer stocks have risen 36.5% year-on-year to 17.73 million tonnes (mt) as of 6 March, compared with 12.98mt a year ago, according to official data.

Stocks of key nutrients have increased significantly. Urea availability stands at 5.93mt, while DAP (diammonium phosphate) stocks have reached 2.51mt and NPK fertilizers have risen to 5.59mt, ensuring adequate supply for farmers during the peak sowing period.

Officials said the higher inventory will provide a cushion against any international logistics disruptions and prevent shortages at the farm-gate level.

Adequate stocks

To further strengthen supplie, India has already imported 9.8mt of finished fertilisers up to February 2026, while over 1.7mt of additional imports are scheduled to arrive over the next three months, the department said.

The department said Indian fertilizer companies have also secured long-term supply agreements with major global producers of phosphatic and potassic (P&K) fertilizers, which will help shield the domestic market from price volatility and supply uncertainties.

Amid concerns about potential liquefied natural gas (LNG) supply disruptions affecting fertilizer production, the department of fertilisers said it held a high-level review meeting and assured companies that gas supply to the sector remains a national priority. The department said it is coordinating closely with the ministry of petroleum and natural gas to monitor global energy developments and ensure the timely discharge of fertilizer imports at Indian ports.

The government, in the press statement, said fertilizer manufacturers are advancing their annual maintenance shutdowns to March, a period of relatively low demand, allowing plants to remain fully operational during the kharif season.

The government urged farmers not to panic and continue preparations for the upcoming kharif season, assuring that supplies will remain stable despite global uncertainties.

