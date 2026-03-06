403
Azerbaijani, Moldovan Foreign Ministries Seal Plan Of Consultations (PHOTO)
(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, March 6. The Ministers of Foreign Affairs of Azerbaijan, Jeyhun Bayramov, and Moldova, Mihai Popșoi, signed the Plan of Consultations between the foreign ministries for 2026–2027, the publication of the Azerbaijani MFA on X says, Trend reports.
The ministry noted that this document reaffirms the commitment to strengthen political dialogue, deepen bilateral cooperation, and advance the Azerbaijan–Moldova partnership.
