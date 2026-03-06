Leyla Aliyeva Visits Baku International Multiculturalism Center

MENAFN - AzerNews) Laman Ismayilova Read more

Leyla Aliyeva has visited the Baku International Multiculturalism Center (BIMC), AzerNEWS reports.

Ravan Hasanov, BIMC Executive Director, provided Leyla Aliyeva with information about the Center. He noted that established in 2014 by the decree of the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan, Ilham Aliyev, the Center implements significant projects aimed at studying, preserving, and promoting Azerbaijan's multiculturalism model internationally, and cooperates with international organizations. Every year, the Center organizes international conferences, scientific seminars, roundtables, and forums, which bring together scholars, researchers, experts, and public figures from various countries to discuss multiculturalism, interfaith dialogue, and intercultural cooperation.

Based on President Ilham Aliyev's initiative to "promote Azerbaijan as a center of multiculturalism in the world," the Center implements a project to teach the course "Azerbaijani Multiculturalism" at local and foreign universities. Within this project, the course has been taught at 27 leading universities worldwide. Moreover, around 40 universities in Azerbaijan offer this course at the master's level, and at the undergraduate level, “Introduction to Multiculturalism” is taught as a core subject in higher education institutions.

It was noted that the Center pays special attention to publishing books, monographs, scientific articles, methodological materials, and historical maps on Azerbaijan's history and culture; to publishing materials from local and international conferences organized by BIMC; and to producing books in the languages of ethnic minorities living in Azerbaijan. These publications are presented both domestically and in the international academic community.

A film about the Center's activities was then screened. Leyla Aliyeva familiarized herself with the Center's publications.

Leyla Aliyeva emphasized the importance of projects aimed at preserving and promoting Azerbaijan's multicultural values worldwide. She particularly praised the organization of conferences addressing Islamophobia, anti-Semitism, and xenophobia, as well as efforts to promote Azerbaijan's Christian heritage internationally. She highlighted the key role of youth engagement in BIMC's activities in promoting Azerbaijani multiculturalism and noted the Center's significant contribution to fostering understanding and intercultural dialogue among different nations.

Leyla Aliyeva met with the Center's staff and took photographs with them.

It should be noted that Leyla Aliyeva is a member of the Supervisory Board of the Baku International Multiculturalism Center.