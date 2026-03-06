Jammu Celebrates India's Win Over England By 7 Runs, Entering T20 World Cup 2026 Final

Massive celebrations erupted in Jammu after the India national cricket team defeated the England cricket team in the ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2026 semi-final. Fans gathered on streets waving tricolours, bursting crackers and cheering loudly as India secured a thrilling victory to reach the finals.

