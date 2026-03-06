Sanju Samson To Dulquer Salmaan: 5 Most Followed Malayalis On Instagram (Rank Wise)

Following his stellar performance in the T20 World Cup, cricketer Sanju Samson's Instagram followers have seen a huge increase.

Cricketer Sanju Samson gained a massive 2.8 million followers in just four days, bringing his total to 14.8 million, thanks to his stellar T20 World Cup run.With an impressive 18.8 million followers, actress Keerthy Suresh holds the top spot, leading the list of most popular Keralites on the social media platform.The list features Keerthy Suresh (18.8M), Anupama Parameswaran (16.6M), Dulquer Salmaan (15.8M), and the rapidly rising Sanju Samson (14.8M).The popular actor remains a social media powerhouse, currently ranked as the third most followed Malayali, just ahead of cricketer Sanju Samson.Actress Anupama Parameswaran is the second most followed Malayali star on Instagram, showcasing her significant popularity and social media influence.