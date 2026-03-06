Dhurandhar 2 Advance Booking Boom: Ranveer Singh Film Earns $600K In North America

Dhurandhar 2 is already creating huge buzz overseas. The Ranveer Singh starrer has earned nearly $600,000 (₹5.5 crore) from advance bookings in North America, signalling a massive opening at the global box office.

The excitement around Dhurandhar 2 is already visible at the box office even before its trailer release. The film has started its overseas advance bookings on a strong note, particularly in the United States. Early reports suggest it has earned around $600,000 (₹5.5 crore) from weekend pre-sales alone.

Rapidly Trade reports reveal that advance ticket sales in North America are increasing steadily. On Wednesday alone, the film recorded about $250,000 (₹2 crore) in pre-sales. Nearly $100,000 worth of tickets have already been sold for the opening day, while Friday and Saturday shows have also crossed the $100,000 mark each.

When compared with other Bollywood films, the start looks even more impressive. Jawan had recorded nearly $300,000 in overseas advance sales before its release. However, Dhurandhar 2 has almost doubled that figure in its early phase, and trade experts believe it could reach $1.5 million (₹13–14 crore) in pre-release earnings.

Records Industry analysts are now predicting that the film could even challenge the North America premiere numbers of Animal, which collected around $1.2 million from premiere shows. Since the first film was a massive hit, expectations from the sequel are extremely high among audiences and trade circles.

Details Directed by Aditya Dhar, the film stars Ranveer Singh in the lead role alongside Sanjay Dutt, Arjun Rampal, R. Madhavan and Akshaye Khanna. Scheduled to release on March 19, 2026, the sequel follows the massive success of the first film, which reportedly earned around ₹1300 crore worldwide.