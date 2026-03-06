Hexagon Purus Receive Orders For Delivery Of Hydrogen Distribution Units To A Leading European Energy Company

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) (Oslo, 6 March 2026) Hexagon Purus, a world leading manufacturer of zero emission mobility and infrastructure solutions, has received purchase orders for the delivery of hydrogen distribution units from a leading Central European integrated energy company.

The total value of the order is approximately EUR 6.2 million and is scheduled for delivery in Q3 and Q4 2026.

“We are happy to welcome this new customer and to provide distribution units that will transport hydrogen to this leading European energy company's growing mobility infrastructure network”, says Morten Holum, CEO of Hexagon Purus.“This order is a direct result of our recent efforts to diversify the customer base and contributes to strengthening our order book for the second half of 2026”.

About Hexagon Purus

Hexagon Purus enables zero emission mobility for a cleaner energy future. The company is a world leading provider of hydrogen Type 4 high-pressure cylinders and systems, battery systems and vehicle integration solutions for fuel cell electric and battery electric vehicles. Hexagon Purus' products are used in a variety of applications including light, medium and heavy-duty vehicles, buses, ground storage, distribution, refueling, maritime, rail and aerospace.

