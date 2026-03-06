Helen Hunt Quips About Wearing Red Heels To A Horse Farm

MENAFN - IANS) Mumbai, March 6 (IANS) Hollywood actress and filmmaker Helen Hunt sprinkled her trademark humour on her latest post as she shared a glimpse of a stylish outing with her daughter Makena Lei, joking about showing up to a horse farm in fiery red heels.

Helen took to Instagram, where she shared a string of images from an ongoing fashion event and praised designer Stella McCartney's“joyful” fashion.

She wrote:“I mean, who DOESN'T where red heels to a horse farm?? Got glammed up with the BEST DATE EVER @makenalei to see @stellamccartney s beautiful clothes. I don't know how you make clothes joyful but she did it.”

Helen has been feted with an Academy Award, four Primetime Emmy Awards, and four Golden Globe Awards. She rose to fame portraying newlywed Jamie Buchman in the sitcom Mad About You.

The 62-year-old won the Academy Award for Best Actress for starring as a single mother in the romantic comedy film As Good as It Gets and she established a film career by starring in Twister in 1996, Cast Away, What Women Want and Pay It Forward.

Helen had made her directorial film debut with Then She Found Me in 2007.

For her portrayal of Cheryl Cohen-Greene in The Sessions, she gained a nomination for the Academy Award for Best Supporting Actress. Her other notable films include Bobby, Soul Surfer, and The Miracle Season, and she has directed the film Ride, and episodes of television series, including House of Lies, This Is Us, Feud: Bette and Joan, American Housewife, and the premiere episode of the Mad About You revival.

Her most recent work includes In Cold Light, in which she plays the character named Claire. The Canadian thriller film is directed by Maxime Giroux in his English-language feature debut. It stars Maika Monroe, Troy Kotsur, Helen Hunt, and Allan Hawco. The film premiered at the 2025 Tribeca Festival on June 7, 2025.