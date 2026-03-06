Middle East Crisis Now A Regional Conflict With Global Fallout: Mauritius

Expressing grave concern over the escalating tensions in the Middle East, Mauritius Minister of Foreign Affairs, Regional Integration and International Trade, Dhananjay Ramful, has stated that the crisis has evolved into a regional conflict with extensive global implications. The minister highlighted that the fallout from the hostilities is placing an immense burden on vulnerable nations, particularly through economic instability and threats to essential resources. "The conflict has become a regional conflict, and its consequences are far-reaching. A lot of countries, especially vulnerable countries, will be facing a lot of difficulties. You have the rising prices of petroleum products and food security," the minister said.

Speaking to ANI, Minister Ramful further explained the specific challenges facing Mauritius, noting that the nation's tourism-dependent economy is suffering due to transport disruptions and concerns about the safety of its citizens abroad. "Mauritius is highly dependent on tourism. You have disruptions in airlines. We have many foreign nationals who are stranded in the Middle East. We have issued a formal communication, and we have asked that the parties stop the war and come to the table and solve their differences diplomatically," he added.

India's Role in Indian Ocean Stability

Transitioning to the strategic importance of the Indian Ocean, the minister lauded India's pivotal role in maintaining regional stability. He pointed out that as the current chair of the Indian Ocean Rim Association (IORA), New Delhi is expected to spearhead efforts against unconventional maritime threats. "India has always been an ally of Mauritius across different sectors, particularly in maritime security within the Indian Ocean region. Currently, India holds the chairmanship of the Indian Ocean Rim Association, and expectations are high that it will play a leading role in addressing the challenges faced by countries in the region," Ramful stated.

Tackling Maritime and Environmental Threats

He emphasised that "concrete projects must be developed" to tackle critical issues such as piracy, drug trafficking, and illegal fishing, alongside broader concerns like climate change and disaster management.

Focus on 'Blue Economy'

Beyond security, the minister identified the "blue economy" as a vital area for growth, noting that the fishing sector could thrive with increased technological support. Highlighting the region's massive economic footprint, he noted that "50% of global container shipments, 33% of cargo vessels, and 68% of all shipments pass through the Indian Ocean."

Clarification on Chagos Islands Dispute

Addressing legal and territorial matters, Minister Ramful also clarified the situation regarding the Chagos Islands sovereignty claim. He addressed past tensions with the Maldives, noting that despite their opposition to certain UN resolutions, they had not formally contested sovereignty through international legal channels. "The Maldives were among the six countries that voted against the UN resolution. However, at no point did the Maldives bring any case before the ICJ or submit any resolution to the UN claiming sovereignty over the Chagos," he explained.

Recalling a specific maritime boundary dispute, the minister detailed how the Maldives had previously questioned the legal standing of Mauritius in requesting delimitation of the waters surrounding the Chagos Islands. "The tribunal, however, ruled that the only state entitled to request delimitation of the boundary between the Chagos Islands and the Maldives was Mauritius, basing its decision on the ICJ resolution and judgment," he said. (ANI)

