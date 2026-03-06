Assam Govt Reshuffles IAS, ACS Officers Ahead Of Assembly Elections

Ahead of the upcoming assembly elections in Assam, the state government on Friday announced a major reshuffle of Indian Administrative Service (IAS) and Assam Civil Service (ACS) officers across key departments and districts.

Key Officer Transfers Ahead of Polls

New Postings for IAS Officers

According to an official notification from the Department of Personnel, IAS officer Narendra Kumar Shah, previously Director of Employment and Craftsmen Training, Assam, has been transferred as Secretary to the Government of Assam, Chief Minister's Secretariat, Dispur, while retaining additional charge as Managing Director of Assam Industrial Infrastructure Development Corporation (AIIDC). Partha Pratim Majumdar, IAS, previously Commissioner and Secretary to the Government of Assam in the Home and Political, Women & Child Development Departments, and State Coordinator of NRC, Assam, has been posted as District Commissioner of Bajali. Aditya Vikram Yadav, IAS, is now District Commissioner of Lakhimpur; Preeti Kumari, IAS, has been posted as District Commissioner, West Karbi Anglong; and Ayushi Jain, IAS, is appointed District Commissioner of Darrang.

ACS Officers Reassigned

Among ACS officers, Meenakshi Das Nath, Secretary, Revenue & Disaster Management, has been relieved from additional charge as Additional CEO, Assam State Disaster Management Authority (ASDMA), while Pubali Gohain has moved from District Commissioner, Darrang, to Golaghat. Other significant transfers of ACS officers include Saranga Pani Sarma as Secretary, Transport Department; Gautam Das as Secretary, Panchayat & Rural Development; Jatin Bora as Secretary, General Administration Department & Department of Innovation, Incubation and Start-Ups; Pronab Jit Kakoty as Additional Secretary, Skill Employment & Entrepreneurship Department. Parag Kumar Kakaty as Additional Secretary, Revenue and Disaster Management Department and Additional CEO, ASDMA; and Mridul Kumar Das as Additional Secretary, Home & Political and Women & Child Development Departments and State Coordinator, NRC.

Additionally, Dhiraj Saud has been posted as District Commissioner, Baksa, and Gakul Chandra Brahma as District Commissioner, Chirang, from the Bodoland Territorial Council, Kokrajhar.

This extensive reshuffle is seen as a strategic administrative adjustment to place experienced officers in key positions across districts and departments ahead of the assembly polls. (ANI)

