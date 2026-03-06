Mrithyunjay Movie Review: Does Sree Vishnu Score Another Hit With This Thriller? Read THIS

403
(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) Sree Vishnu, fresh off the success of 'Vishnu Vinyasam', is back with a serious crime thriller, 'Mrithyunjay'. So, does he deliver the goods again? Let's find out if this one's another hit for him.Sree Vishnu, who is usually the go-to guy for entertainer films, has now jumped into the crime thriller genre. He stars in 'Mrithyunjay' with Reba Monica John as the heroine. Sri Hussain Sha Kiran has directed the film, which is produced by Sandeep Gunnam and Vinay Chilakapati. The movie released today, Friday, March 6. So, how is it? Let's dive into the review to see if Sree Vishnu has another hit on his hands.Jai (Sree Vishnu) works as an ad executive for a major newspaper, but his real dream is to be a crime reporter. While working, he notices two people have died in the same way within a week. One of them is the father of a little girl, Anjali (Uha Reddy). Seeing her reminds Jai of his own childhood trauma. He decides to solve the case for her. Police officer Sita (Reba Monica John) initially closes the case as an accident due to lack of evidence. But Jai suspects foul play and starts his own investigation. What truths will he uncover? That's what the rest of the story is about.This film is a proper death-mystery investigative thriller. Sree Vishnu has changed tracks from his usual comedy roles, and it pays off. The movie keeps you hooked. It begins on a light note, with Jai's funny antics to get ads. But things get serious after the death of Anjali's father. The first half feels a bit slow, but the interval twist changes everything. The second half is a full-on suspense thriller. The mind games between the hero and the villain are interesting, almost like in the movie 'Julayi'. It keeps you guessing what's next. The climax is crazy good, and the final twist works well.While the first half of the movie does drag a bit, the second half is a total seat-edge thriller. The hero's efforts to find the criminal will have you glued to the screen. Sure, a few scenes don't make much logical sense, but others show creative brilliance. Sree Vishnu's solid performance and a powerful background score are major plus points that elevate the film. Overall, 'Mrithyunjay' is an engaging investigative thriller. Just don't go in expecting Sree Vishnu's trademark comedy.Sree Vishnu shines in the role of Jai. After doing so much comedy, he delivers a settled and impressive performance here. Reba Monica John plays a serious police officer, not a glamorous role, and does a great job, especially in the climax action scene. Jai's friend, played by Sudarshan, is very effective, and Raccha Ravi also makes an impact. The actor playing the villain is convincing. Ayyappa Sharma's role feels fresh. The story really revolves around the little girl Anjali, and Uha Reddy is fantastic in that role.The film's technical side is strong. Kaala Bhairava's music is a big plus, with a BGM that really amps up the thriller scenes. Vidyasagar Chinta's visuals look fresh and new. Srikar Prasad's editing is sharp and clean. The production values are top-notch. Director Hussain Sha Kiran chose a good story and presented it well with a tight screenplay. Though the first half is a bit stretched, he keeps the second half gripping with clever twists. **Final Word:** This is a seat-edge investigative thriller that keeps you engaged. It showcases a completely new side of Sree Vishnu. **Rating: 3/5**
