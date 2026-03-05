Ashish Chowdhry Spends 'Soulful' Day With Jackie Shroff: Pumped With His Love For Nature

MENAFN - IANS) Mumbai, March 6 (IANS) Actor Ashish Chowdhry shared that he spent a refreshing and meaningful day with veteran actor Jackie Shroff, and hinted that their conversation revolved around ideas connected to nature and sustainability.

Taking to social media, Ashish posted a string of happy images of the two. In a few pictures, the two are seen laughing as they posed with Jackie's signature“Bhidu paudha” neckpiece. He praised Jackie for his signature style, infectious energy, and his deep love for nature and the environment.

“A needed day for my soul. My time with my one and only Jaggu Dada - with his trademark style, mad energy, over-flowing laughter and a whole lot of heart to each and every conversation,” Ashish wrote.

He added:“Too much fun! Fully and beautifully pumped with his undeniable love for nature and the environment. Ufff. Sooo real. And so so cute!”

The actor shared:“Truth is, green and climate-led projects aren't just a trend anymore - they are the future. From infrastructure to energy to the way we build communities, everything will have to move in that direction. I totally get it. And I too want it. So here we are. With that legendary 'Bhidu Pudha' in my hand and @apnabhidu by my side, some exciting thoughts and ideas are brewing...”

Ashish has acted in many Hindi films and television productions. He is best known for portraying Boman in the comedies Dhamaal and Double Dhamaal. He even won Fear Factor: Khatron Ke Khiladi 6.

The actor was last seen in Kaushaljis vs Kaushal in 2025, a family drama film directed by Seemaa Desai. It stars Ashutosh Rana, Sheeba Chaddha, Pavail Gulati, and Isha Talwar in lead roles, with Brijendra Kala and Grusha Kapoor and Ashish Chaudhary.

The story centers on a middle-aged couple whose decision to separate following their son's suggestion leads to upheaval in the family