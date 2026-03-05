Medical Device Contract Manufacturing Market To Reach $140.84 Billion By 2030

MENAFN - GetNews)



Medical Device Contract Manufacturing Market by Device Type (IVD, Cardiovascular, Orthopedic, Dental), Class of Device (Class I, II, III), Service (Device Development & Manufacturing, Packaging & Assembly, Quality Management) - Global Forecast to 2030

According to MarketsandMarkets, The report "Medical Device Contract Manufacturing Market by Device Type (IVD, Cardiovascular, Orthopedic, Dental), Class of Device (Class I, II, III), Service (Device Development & Manufacturing, Packaging & Assembly, Quality Management)-Global Forecast to 2030", is projected to reach USD 140.84 billion in 2030 from USD 83.77 billion in 2025, at a CAGR of 10.9% between 2025 and 2030.

Browse



440 Market Data Tables

68 Figures 429 Pages and in-depth TOC on " Medical Device Contract Manufacturing Market - Global Forecast to 2030”

Some of the prominent key players are:



Flex Ltd. (Singapore),

Jabil Inc. (US),

TE Connectivity Ltd. (Switzerland),

Sanmina Corporation (US),

Nipro Corporation (Japan), Celestica Inc. (Canada),(US) and many more......

Mergers & acquisitions, investments & expansions, partnerships & collaborations, and new product developments are some of the major strategies adopted by these key players to enhance their positions in the Medical Device Contract Manufacturing Market.

Within the category of In Vitro Diagnostic (IVD) devices, IVD consumables are projected to experience the highest compound annual growth rate (CAGR) from 2024 to 2030. These consumables, which include the disposable elements integral to IVD testing processes, play a critical role in ensuring both efficiency and accuracy in medical diagnostics.

The strong growth of this market segment is driven by medical device contract manufacturers increasingly adopting advanced technologies to produce high-risk Class III medical devices. These devices, such as pacemakers, ventilators, heart valves, and breast implants, are critical as they sustain or support life but also pose the highest health risks if not designed or used properly.

The medical device contract manufacturing market can be classified into several segments, including primary and secondary packaging, labeling, and various ancillary services within the packaging and assembly category. The growth of the primary and secondary packaging segment is largely attributed to its critical role in safeguarding devices against contamination and physical damage throughout the processes of transportation, storage, and handling. The medical device contract manufacturing market is categorized into five key regions: North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East & Africa, including the GCC nations. In 2024, Europe is projected to hold the second-largest share of this market.

The growth of this market is fueled by industry trends and technological progress. Rising demand for complex and small-scale medical devices, especially in diagnostic imaging, wearable health technology, and minimally invasive procedures, has led OEMs to outsource production to specialized contract manufacturers with the necessary expertise and infrastructure. Increasing healthcare costs and regulatory demands are encouraging companies to cut operational expenses and speed up time-to-market, making outsourcing a cost-effective and strategic choice. This report segments the medical device contract manufacturing market by device type, class of device, service, and region.

