The Asphalt Jungle Expands Into Los Angeles With New Lankershim Boulevard Location

MENAFN - GetNews)



"Heavy-duty asphalt rollers working on a freshly paved road, symbolizing The Asphalt Jungle's expansion into Los Angeles with their new Lankershim Boulevard location."

Los Angeles, CA - The Asphalt Jungle Southern California's trusted asphalt and concrete contractor since 1978, has officially opened a new Los Angeles location at:

3757 Lankershim BlvdLos Angeles, CA 90068

The expansion strengthens the company's long-standing presence across Los Angeles County and Ventura County, bringing more than four decades of paving expertise directly into the heart of the LA market.

Founded by Dan Steffen in 1978, The Asphalt Jungle built its reputation on a simple foundation: employ the best people, use the highest-quality materials, operate advanced equipment, and deliver unmatched customer service. The new Los Angeles location represents a continuation of that commitment - expanding accessibility while maintaining the craftsmanship and integrity that have defined the company for over 40 years.

Strategic Expansion into the Los Angeles Market

While The Asphalt Jungle has served projects throughout Los Angeles County for decades, establishing a physical presence on Lankershim Boulevard enhances operational efficiency, responsiveness, and localized project management. The new location positions crews closer to key commercial districts, residential neighborhoods, and municipal infrastructure corridors.

With Los Angeles continuing to invest in property improvements, roadway upgrades, and ADA-compliant facilities, demand for experienced paving contractors remains strong. The new office enables faster mobilization for projects involving:



Commercial parking lots

HOA and private street resurfacing

Apartment and mixed-use developments

Municipal and institutional paving Residential driveway replacements

By positioning within Los Angeles proper, The Asphalt Jungle reinforces its long-term commitment to supporting infrastructure improvements across the region.

Full-Service Asphalt, Concrete & Hardscape Solutions

The Los Angeles location will provide the company's complete range of services, including asphalt paving, repair, maintenance, and decorative hardscape installations.

Core offerings include:



Asphalt paving, milling, overlays, and resurfacing

Crack filling, sealcoating, and striping

Concrete construction, driveways, sidewalks, curbs, and ramps

Decorative concrete and stamped asphalt

Chipseal installations

Paving stone and interlocking paver systems

HOA street resurfacing

Speed bump installation

Playground paving

Commercial and industrial paving projects

Sustainable and permeable pavement solutions ADA compliance and drainage improvements

The company also provides specialized services for industries such as hospitals, schools, retail centers, apartment complexes, hotels, property management firms, and general contractors.

This expansion ensures that Los Angeles clients have direct access to a contractor capable of handling projects ranging from small residential repairs to large-scale commercial and institutional paving developments.

A Legacy of Craftsmanship and Accountability

With more than four decades in business, The Asphalt Jungle has consistently emphasized honesty, transparency, and integrity in every project. The company remains fully licensed, bonded, and insured, carrying Commercial General Liability and Workers' Compensation coverage.

Their reputation has been shaped by long-term client relationships and repeat business across Southern California. Customer feedback consistently highlights professionalism, fair pricing, punctual project completion, and crews that go beyond expectations to ensure satisfaction.

The new Los Angeles location will operate under the same principles - delivering precise workmanship while maintaining clear communication from proposal through project completion.

Commitment to Sustainability and Modern Paving Practices

In addition to quality craftsmanship, The Asphalt Jungle continues to invest in environmentally responsible paving solutions. The company promotes sustainable asphalt applications, recycled materials, cool pavement systems, and permeable paving designed to support proper drainage and stormwater management.

With increasing regulatory attention on ADA compliance and environmental standards throughout California, the Los Angeles expansion strengthens the company's ability to provide compliant, forward-thinking infrastructure solutions for businesses and property owners.

Strengthening Regional Presence

The new office complements The Asphalt Jungle's established Ventura County operations while enhancing direct accessibility to Los Angeles clients. By expanding strategically rather than reactively, the company reinforces its stability and long-term vision for growth within Southern California.

Operating seven days a week with responsive scheduling and free estimates, The Asphalt Jungle remains focused on exceeding expectations through skilled workmanship and advanced paving techniques.

About The Asphalt Jungle

Founded in 1978, The Asphalt Jungle is a family-owned and operated asphalt paving, construction, and maintenance company serving Los Angeles and Ventura Counties. With more than 40 years of experience, the company specializes in asphalt, concrete, chipseal, and decorative hardscape projects for residential, commercial, municipal, and institutional clients.

Now operating from its new Los Angeles office at 3757 Lankershim Blvd, Los Angeles, CA 90068, The Asphalt Jungle continues its mission to provide high-quality paving solutions backed by integrity and craftsmanship.