Lubinets: Most Released From Captivity Require Urgent Medical Attention

MENAFN - UkrinForm) This was stated on television by the Verkhovna Rada Commissioner for Human Rights, Dmytro Lubinets, according to Ukrinform.

"Today, we managed to bring back 200 of our heroes, some of whom had been held captive since 2022. Among those returned are representatives of both the Armed Forces of Ukraine and other military units of the National Guard of Ukraine. As for their psychological and medical condition, all those returned require urgent medical attention. Today, a separate team from the Ukrainian Ombudsman's Office was working there, recording the condition in which our heroes returned. A large number of those returned have medical problems, some of which are quite serious. There are guys with ulcers on their legs. There are guys who urgently need not only medical care, but also psychological help. Almost all of them are exhausted, with obvious signs of critical weight loss," Lubinets said.

He added that all those returned from Russian captivity were urgently taken to a place where they are receiving first aid.

The ombudsman specified that among those who returned to Ukraine today, 18 young men celebrate their birthdays in March. Also, on March 5, the mother of one of the prisoners celebrates her birthday, and he called her immediately after his return.

In addition, Lubinets added that among those returned from captivity is a man who was serving a sentence in places of confinement in Ukraine, voluntarily joined the Defense Forces, was captured, and returned today.

As reported by Ukrinform, 200 Ukrainians returned from Russian captivity as part of an exchange on March 5.

