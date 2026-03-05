Brian James Releases New Country Single 'My Horse,' Featured On Musicrow's 'To Watch For' Calendar

MENAFN - EIN Presswire) EINPresswire/ -- Country artist Brian James has released his new single“My Horse,” out now through Bellechasse Records / Warner ADA. The track has already earned early industry attention, securing a spot on the MusicRow“To Watch For” calendar, signaling strong momentum for the rising Louisiana‐based artist.

“My Horse” blends the timeless dance‐floor spirit of classic country with a fresh 90s–2000s upbeat energy, marking a new creative direction for James as he leans further into high‐tempo, feel‐good country.

James wrote“My Horse” with a specific purpose in mind: a brand‐new line dance called“The James Horse,” set to debut soon.“I wanted to create something fun, something people could move to,” says Brian James.“This song is the start of a new era for me-still rooted in the country sound I love, but with a more energetic, dance‐driven vibe.”

About the Single

Title: My Horse

Artist: Brian James

Genre: Country

Label: Bellechasse Records / Warner ADA

Status: Available now on all streaming platforms

Notable: Featured on MusicRow's“To Watch For” calendar

Built on catchy hooks, upbeat production, and a dance‐ready groove,“My Horse” continues James' tradition of crafting original country music while showcasing his shift toward a more modern, high‐energy sound.

About Brian James

Brian James is a New Orleans/Mandeville‐based country artist known for his authentic songwriting, smooth vocals, and ability to blend traditional country roots with contemporary flair. His music reflects the spirit of the South-warm, rhythmic, and built for connection. With a growing fanbase and a slate of new music on the horizon, James is carving out his place in today's country landscape.

Where to Find Brian James

Website:

Social Media: @brianjamescountry on all platforms