Research Frontiers Reports Fourth Quarter And Year-End 2025 Financial Results And Will Host A Conference Call At 4:30P.M. Today

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) WOODBURY, N.Y., March 05, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Research Frontiers Inc. (Nasdaq: REFR ) announced its financial results for its fourth quarter and full year 2025. Management will host a conference call today at 4:30 p.m. Eastern Time to discuss its financial and operating results as well as recent developments.

Key Highlights for 2025:

1. First North American OEM Serial Production – Cadillac Celestiq

SPD-SmartGlass entered serial production and customer deliveries on General Motors' Cadillac Celestiq, marking the first North American OEM production program for SPD-SmartGlass technology. The Cadillac Celestiq program represents a significant validation milestone and establishes a platform for potential expansion into additional, higher-volume vehicle models.

2. Ferrari Program Transition and Royalty Recognition

During 2025, the Ferrari Purosangue SPD-SmartGlass program transitioned from one European licensed supplier to another. Production levels resulted in minimum annual royalty thresholds exceeded during the third and fourth quarters of 2025.

3. Architectural Retrofit Market Entry

At GlassBuild America 2025, the Company and its partners introduced a new SPD-SmartGlass retrofit system for the architectural market enabling conversion of existing glazing without full window replacement in homes, apartment buildings, and commercial office and government spaces. This development expands the addressable architectural market beyond new construction into retrofit projects and represents the first scalable pathway for installation into the large installed base of existing buildings.

4. SPD Film Advancements

The Company and its licensees made significant progress on new types of SPD film designed to enhance optical uniformity, aesthetic integration and manufacturing efficiency. These advancements strengthen SPD's competitive positioning, especially in the premium automotive and architectural applications.

5. Expanded Automotive Surface-Area Integration

SPD-SmartGlass continued to be incorporated into concept and evaluation vehicles by global OEMs demonstrating broader glazing applications beyond traditional sunroof installations. The Mercedes Vision V concept integrated SPD across approximately 75% of vehicle glazing, highlighting the potential for materially larger surface-area adoption in future vehicle platforms.

6. Aerospace Production and Certification Strength

SPD electronically dimmable windows continued flying across more than 40 aircraft models spanning commercial, business and specialty aviation segments, including HondaJet, Textron Beechcraft King Air, Daher TBM 960, Epic E1000, Airbus ACJ TwoTwenty and select Boeing 737 configurations. SPD remains the only commercially available light-control smart window technology known to the Company to have received FAA Supplemental Type Certification (STC) for retrofit programs, reinforcing its differentiated regulatory position and long-standing aviation track record and making SPD-Smart Electronically DimmableWindows (EDWs) uniquely suited for the aftermarket.

7. Increased Industry Visibility and Leadership

The Company expanded its presence at major global automotive, aerospace and architectural forums. At the Automotive Glazing Summit in Detroit, the Company's CEO served as Chairman and keynote speaker, reinforcing SPD's growing recognition within OEM engineering and glazing leadership communities.

8. Financial Results, Liquidity and Capital Resources

For the year ended December 31, 2025, revenue was approximately $1.12 million and net loss was approximately $2.05 million. During the year, revenue recognition was negatively impacted by the restructuring or bankruptcy of two licensees, which affected timing of royalty flows. The Company ended the year debt-free with approximately $0.7 million in cash and approximately $0.9 million in working capital. Subsequent to year-end, the Company bolstered its balance sheet by raising $1.1 million in a private placement to accredited investors, including members of a director's family and the Company's licensee responsible for the architectural retrofit application, further strengthening liquidity entering 2026.

Joseph M. Harary, President and CEO of Research Frontiers noted:“2025 marked a meaningful inflection point for SPD-SmartGlass. We achieved our first North American OEM serial production program with Cadillac Celestiq, successfully transitioned and normalized Ferrari royalty recognition, introduced a scalable architectural retrofit solution, and advanced next-generation black SPD film technology.

Since our last conference call, we have also begun work with several new automotive OEMs in Europe, expanded programs with existing OEMs into higher-volume vehicle models, and initiated specialty automotive and other applications beyond traditional sunroof configurations. While commercialization timing remains dependent on our licensees and their customers, we believe the breadth of ongoing evaluations, expanding surface-area integration, and entry into new application categories position SPD-SmartGlass for broader production deployment and long-term royalty growth.

We believe the foundation now in place across automotive, aerospace and architectural markets creates increasing strategic opportunities and operating leverage as programs mature and move toward higher-volume implementation.”

For more details, please see the Company's Quarterly Report on Form 10-K which was filed today with the SEC, the contents of which are incorporated by reference herein.

Note: From time to time Research Frontiers may issue forward-looking statements which involve risks and uncertainties. This press release contains forward-looking statements. Actual results, especially those reliant on activities by third parties, could differ and are not guaranteed. Any forward-looking statements should be considered accordingly."SPD-Smart" and"SPD-SmartGlass" are trademarks of Research Frontiers Inc.

RESEARCH FRONTIERS INCORPORATED

Consolidated Balance Sheets

December 31, 2025 and 2024

Assets December 31, 2025 December 31, 2024 Current assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 664,299 $ 1,994,186 Royalties receivable, net of reserves of $1,384,850 and $1,253,450 in 2025 and 2024, respectively 408,666 658,213 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 70,969 93,490 Total current assets 1,143,934 2,745,889 Fixed assets, net 3,393 15,052 Operating lease ROU assets 1,048,352 1,222,640 Deposits and other assets 56,066 56,066 Total assets $ 2,251,745 $ 4,039,647 Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity Current liabilities: Current portion of operating lease liability $ 146,043 $ 129,875 Accounts payable 132,666 85,825 Accrued expenses 19,168 53,327 Total current liabilities 297,877 269,027 Operating lease liability, net of current portion 1,020,242 1,166,285 Total liabilities 1,318,119 1,435,312 Shareholders' equity: Common stock, par value $0.0001 per share; authorized 100,000,000 shares, issued and outstanding 33,648,221 in 2025 and 2024, respectively 3,365 3,365 Additional paid-in capital 128,552,068 128,177,193 Accumulated deficit (127,621,807 ) (125,576,223 ) Total shareholders' equity 933,626 2,604,335 Total liabilities and shareholders' equity $ 2,251,745 $ 4,039,647



RESEARCH FRONTIERS INCORPORATED

Consolidated Statements of Operations

Years ended December 31, 2025 and 2024

2025 2024 Fee income $ 1,121,248 $ 1,335,531 Operating expenses 2,644,684 2,207,397 Research and development 608,732 570,007 Total expenses 3,253,416 2,777,404 Operating loss (2,132,168 ) (1,441,873 ) Net investment income 39,227 95,339 Other income 47,357 35,152 Net loss $ (2,045,584 ) $ (1,311,382 ) Basic and diluted net loss per common share $ (0.06 ) $ (0.04 ) Weighted average number of common shares outstanding 33,648,221 33,520,904



RESEARCH FRONTIERS INCORPORATED

Consolidated Statements of Shareholders' Equity

Years ended December 31, 2025 and 2024

Common Stock Additional Paid-in Accumulated Shares Amount Capital Deficit Total Balance, December 31, 2023 33,509,287 $ 3,351 $ 127,779,221 $ (124,264,841 ) $ 3,517,731 Exercise of options 8,500 1 8,669 - 8,670 Share-based compensation - - 89,316 - 89,316 Issuance of common stock and warrants 130,434 13 299,987 - 300,000 Net loss - - - (1,311,382 ) (1,311,382 ) Balance, December 31, 2024 33,648,221 3,365 128,177,193 (125,576,223 ) 2,604,335 Share-based compensation - - 374,875 - 374,875 Net loss - - - (2,045,584 ) (2,045,584 ) Balance, December 31, 2025 33,648,221 $ 3,365 $ 128,552,068 $ (127,621,807 ) $ 933,626



RESEARCH FRONTIERS INCORPORATED

Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows

Years ended December 31, 2025 and 2024

2025 2024 Cash flows from operating activities: Net loss $ (2,045,584 ) $ (1,311,382 ) Adjustments to reconcile net loss to net cash used in operating activities: Depreciation and amortization 12,386 26,169 Share-based compensation 374,875 89,316 Credit loss expense 154,253 25,001 ROU asset amortization 174,288 237,394 Change in assets and liabilities: Royalty receivables 95,294 320,190 Prepaid expenses and other assets 22,521 3,294 Accounts payable and accrued expenses 12,681 74,080 Operating lease liability (129,875 ) (252,881 ) Net cash used in operating activities (1,329,161 ) (788,819 ) Cash flows from investing activities: Purchases of fixed assets (726 ) (1,623 ) Net cash used in investing activities (726 ) (1,623 ) Cash flows from financing activities: Net proceeds from exercise of options - 8,670 Proceeds from issuance of common stock and warrants - 300,000 Net cash provided by financing activities - 308,670 Net decrease in cash and cash equivalents (1,329,887 ) (481,772 ) Cash and cash equivalents, at beginning of year 1,994,186 2,475,958 Cash and cash equivalents, at end of year $ 664,299 $ 1,994,186 Supplemental disclosure of noncash items: Operating lease assets obtained for operating lease liabilities $ - $ 1,281,319



