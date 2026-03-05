Contextlogic Holdings Inc. Reports Fourth-Quarter And Fiscal Year 2025 Financial Results
| ContextLogic Holdings Inc.
Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets
($ in millions)
(unaudited)
|As of December 31,
|As of December 31,
|2025
|2024
|Assets
|Current assets:
|Cash and cash equivalents
|$
|77
|$
|66
|Marketable securities
|141
|83
|Prepaid expenses and other current assets
|-
|7
|Total current assets
|218
|156
|Total assets
|$
|218
|$
|156
|Liabilities, Redeemable Non-controlling Interest, and Stockholders' Equity
|Current liabilities:
|Accounts payable
|$
|5
|$
|-
|Accrued liabilities
|2
|5
|Total current liabilities
|7
|5
|Total liabilities
|7
|5
|Redeemable non-controlling interest
|78
|-
|Stockholders' equity
|133
|151
|Total liabilities, redeemable non-controlling interest, and stockholders' equity
|$
|218
|$
|156
| ContextLogic Holdings Inc.
Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations
($ in millions, shares in thousands, except per share data)
(unaudited)
|Three Months Ended
|Year Ended
|December 31,
|December 31,
|2025
|2024
|2025
|2024
|Revenue
|$
|-
|$
|-
|$
|-
|$
|43
|Cost of revenue
|-
|-
|-
|36
|Gross profit
|-
|-
|-
|7
|Operating expenses:
|Sales and marketing
|-
|-
|-
|18
|Product development
|-
|-
|-
|26
|General and administrative
|15
|4
|31
|42
|Total operating expenses
|15
|4
|31
|86
|Loss from operations
|(15
|)
|(4
|)
|(31
|)
|(79
|)
|Other income, net:
|Interest and other income, net
|2
|2
|8
|6
|Gain on Asset Sale
|-
|-
|-
|4
|Loss before provision for income taxes
|(13
|)
|(2
|)
|(23
|)
|(69
|)
|Provision for income taxes
|-
|-
|-
|6
|Net loss
|(13
|)
|(2
|)
|(23
|)
|(75
|)
|Adjustments attributable to redeemable non-controlling interest
|(3
|)
|-
|(7
|)
|-
|Net loss attributable to redeemable non-controlling interest
|2
|-
|1
|-
|Net loss attributable to common stockholders
|$
|(14
|)
|$
|(2
|)
|$
|(29
|)
|$
|(75
|)
|Net loss per share attributable to common stockholders, basic and diluted
|$
|(0.52
|)
|$
|(0.08
|)
|$
|(1.09
|)
|$
|(2.92
|)
|Weighted-average shares used in computing net loss per share attributable to common stockholders, basic and diluted
|26,745
|26,292
|26,586
|25,690
| ContextLogic Holdings Inc.
Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows
(in millions)
(unaudited)
|Year Ended
|December 31,
|2025
|2024
|Cash flows from operating activities:
|Net loss attributable to common stockholders
|$
|(29
|)
|$
|(75
|)
|Net loss and adjustment attributable to redeemable non-controlling interest
|6
|-
|Net loss
|(23
|)
|(75
|)
|Adjustments to reconcile net loss to net cash used in operating activities:
|Depreciation and amortization
|-
|1
|Noncash lease expense
|-
|1
|Stock-based compensation
|11
|12
|Net accretion of discounts and premiums on marketable securities
|(6
|)
|(4
|)
|Gain on Asset Sale
|-
|(4
|)
|Changes in operating assets and liabilities:
|Prepaid expenses, other current and noncurrent assets
|-
|1
|Accounts payable
|4
|(15
|)
|Merchants payable
|-
|(8
|)
|Accrued and refund liabilities
|(2
|)
|(7
|)
|Lease liabilities
|-
|(2
|)
|Other current and noncurrent liabilities
|-
|6
|Net cash used in operating activities
|(16
|)
|(94
|)
|Cash flows from investing activities:
|Cash disposed on Asset Sale, net of proceeds
|-
|(133
|)
|Purchases of marketable securities
|(331
|)
|(168
|)
|Sales of marketable securities
|-
|5
|Maturities of marketable securities
|279
|228
|Net cash used in investing activities
|(52
|)
|(68
|)
|Cash flows from financing activities:
|Proceeds from issuance of redeemable convertible Preferred Units, net
|72
|-
|Payments of taxes related to RSU settlement
|-
|(1
|)
|Net cash provided by (used in) financing activities
|72
|(1
|)
|Foreign currency effects on cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash
|-
|(2
|)
|Net increase (decrease) in cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash
|4
|(165
|)
|Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at beginning of year
|73
|238
|Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at end of year
|$
|77
|$
|73
|Reconciliation of cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash to the consolidated balance sheets:
|Cash and cash equivalents
|$
|77
|$
|66
|Restricted cash included in prepaid and other current assets in the consolidated balance sheets
|-
|7
|Total cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash
|$
|77
|$
|73
|Supplemental cash flow disclosures:
|Cash paid for operating leases
|$
|-
|3
|Cash paid for income taxes, net of refunds
|$
|-
|$
|-
Contacts
Investor Relations:
Lucy Simon, CLHI
...
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment