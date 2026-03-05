Colombia's Ecopetrol Profit Falls 40% To Pandemic-Era Low

Ecopetrol S.A. (BVC: ECOPETROL; NYSE: EC), Colombia's state-controlled oil company and the largest enterprise in the country, reported full-year 2025 net income of COP 9.0 trillion ($2.4B), a 39.5% decline from COP 14.9 trillion in 2024. This marks the company's lowest annual profit since it earned COP 1.68 trillion during the pandemic year of 2020.

Revenue fell 10.2% to COP 119.6 trillion ($31.5B) from COP 133.3 trillion, driven by the twin headwinds of lower Brent crude prices - which averaged approximately US$ 68 per barrel versus nearly US$ 80 in 2024 - and the appreciation of the Colombian peso against the dollar. CEO Ricardo Roa attributed the decline directly to these external factors, noting a 15% year-over-year drop in the oil price benchmark.

Despite the earnings compression, the company highlighted that its EBITDA margin remained at 39%, which management framed as evidence of structural business stability. Ecopetrol also delivered its highest production in five years at 745,300 barrels per day and achieved a reserve replacement ratio of 121%, adding 300 million barrels of proved reserves to close the year at 1,944 million barrels.

The price-currency double hit was the dominant factor. Brent crude averaged roughly US$ 68 per barrel in 2025, down 15% from US$ 80, driven by unwinding OPEC+ production cuts and global oversupply. Ecopetrol estimates that each US$ 1 decline in Brent reduces net income by approximately COP 500 billion ($132M), implying a roughly COP 6 trillion impact from price alone.

Simultaneously, the Colombian peso appreciated roughly 2.3% against the dollar during 2025, compressing the COP-equivalent of dollar-denominated oil revenues. For a company that earns in dollars but reports in pesos, this creates a mechanical drag on the income statement that is independent of operational performance.

Beyond the oil-price and FX drag, Ecopetrol absorbed significant non-recurring fiscal charges in 2025. The government imposed COP 1.5 trillion ($395M) in emergency taxes related to the Catatumbo security crisis. Additionally, the company paid COP 5.4 trillion ($1.4B) in retrospective VAT to the DIAN tax authority on fuel imports from 2022 to 2024.

Roa noted that 93% of the fuel-import VAT generates a corresponding tax credit: Ecopetrol 's balance at DIAN closed the year at COP 10.1 trillion ($2.7B) in its favor. While this is a real asset, it does not provide immediate cash relief and represents a substantial portion of the government's implicit obligations to its own oil company.

Production of 745,300 boe/d was the highest in five years, supported by contributions from Colombian fields including Caño Sur and CPO-09, as well as growing output from Permian Basin operations in Texas, which expanded nearly 10% to exceed 102,000 barrels per day. The company drilled 16 wells during the year against an initial target of 10.

Refining throughput averaged 417,000 barrels per day for the year, with Q4 setting a record at 430,000 barrels per day. The transport segment delivered near-record profitability of approximately COP 5 trillion ($1.3B), one of its best performances. These operational achievements partially cushioned the blow from lower prices but were insufficient to prevent the 40% profit decline.

Free cash flow declined by COP 6.3 trillion ($1.7B), which Ecopetrol attributed entirely to the execution of its investment plan - not to operational deterioration. Critically, the company emphasized that no new debt was incurred during 2025 to fund capital expenditures; the cash drawdown was a deliberate allocation of existing liquidity to investment projects.

Gross debt-to-EBITDA was approximately 2.4x at the end of Q3 2025, below the company's self-imposed ceiling of 2.5x. Net debt-to-EBITDA was 2.1x. The balance sheet remains manageable, but the declining profit trajectory limits the room for both investment and shareholder returns simultaneously.

The board proposed a dividend of COP 110 per share for fiscal 2025, representing a 50.1% payout ratio - near the midpoint of the company's 40–60% policy range. This is a sharp cut from the COP 214 per share paid for 2024, reflecting the lower earnings base. Payment is expected by April 30, 2026.

Alongside the dividend, the board proposed allocating COP 21.1 trillion ($5.6B) to an occasional reserve to support financial sustainability and strategic flexibility. Total transfers to the Colombian state - including dividends, taxes, and royalties - reached COP 35 trillion ($9.2B) in 2025, adding to COP 180 trillion ($47B) transferred over the past four years.

The Fuel Price Stabilization Fund (FEPC) balance closed 2025 at COP 3.1 trillion ($816M), an ongoing fiscal liability that requires coordinated resolution between Ecopetrol and the government.

CEO Ricardo Roa framed the results as a consequence of external factors rather than operational failure, pointing to the 15% oil-price decline and peso appreciation as forces that would have compressed earnings "not just for Ecopetrol but for any oil company in the world." He emphasized that the 39% EBITDA margin "demonstrates the stability and sustainability of the business."

On the Permian Basin assets, Roa revealed that Ecopetrol has received multiple international offers for its US operations but has not yet recovered its initial investment. He stated that there is "a very high international appetite for Ecopetrol's assets" but stopped short of confirming any divestiture timeline.

Roa explicitly pushed back on the narrative that Ecopetrol faces a political headwind, insisting there is no "anti-hydrocarbon policy" and that he has received no directive to wind down the oil business. He described production as "not stagnant" and stated the company is "achieving its best production indicators."

The General Shareholders' Meeting on March 26, 2026 will vote on the COP 110 per share dividend proposal. Approval is expected given the government's 88.5% controlling stake, but the size of the cut - roughly 49% below the 2024 payout - will test minority shareholder sentiment and could weigh on the stock.

The Permian Basin decision is a key strategic catalyst. The "high international appetite" for these assets could unlock significant value - the operation produced over 102,000 barrels daily and was one of the company's fastest-growing segments. Any sale or partnership would rebalance Ecopetrol's geographic exposure and generate capital for debt reduction or domestic investment.

ISA's contribution will be closely scrutinized. The 2026 investment plan allocates COP 6.2–6.8 trillion ($1.6–1.8B) to the energy transmission subsidiary - 26% of Ecopetrol's total budget - underscoring the diversification bet. ISA's regulated, non-commodity revenues should provide earnings stability, but the subsidiary's first-half 2025 results showed EBITDA and net income declines of 9% and 14% respectively, complicating the narrative.

Brent crude's trajectory in 2026 will be the dominant earnings variable. Prices have already fallen below US$ 65 in early 2026, and with OPEC+ supply discipline weakening, further downside is possible. Each US$ 1 decline translates to roughly COP 500 billion ($132M) in lost net income - a sensitivity that makes the 2026 dividend and investment plan highly oil-price-dependent.