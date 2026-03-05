Kavinder Gupta Resigns As Lieutenant Governor Of Ladakh, Eight Months After Appointment

MENAFN - Live Mint) The Lieutenant Governor of the Union Territory of Ladakh, Kavinder Gupta, has submitted his resignation from the position on Thursday, 5 March, ANI reported, citing people aware of the development.

Kavinder Gupta was appointed as the Lieutenant Governor of Ladakh on 14 July, 2025 as President Droupadi Murmu accepted the resignation of his predecessor, Brig (Dr) BD Mishra (Retd).

Gupta is a senior leader of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP ) from Jammu and Kashmir and has served as the Deputy Chief Minister under the Chief Ministership of Mehbooba Mufti.

Hailing from the Janipur locality of Jammu, the BJP leader has notably served as Jammu's mayor for a historic three consecutive terms from 2005 to 2010. Additionally, he has held the position of general secretary within the BJP's state unit and presided over the Jammu and Kashmir branch of the Bharatiya Janata Yuva Morcha (BJYM) for two successive terms from 1993 to 1998, according to the Ladakh Union Territory website.

Kavinder Gupta was elected as a MLA for the first time from the Gandhi Nagar constituency in the 2014 Assembly elections. He was unanimously elected as the Speaker of the House. He previously served as the secretary of the Vishva Hindu Parishad (VHP).

In addition to Gupta, CV Ananda Bose resigned from his position as West Bengal Governor earlier today after sending his resignation letter to President Droupadi Murmu.

The Officer on Special Duty (OSD) to the Governor confirmed the development to the news agency and said, "Governor CV Ananda Bose has resigned from his post and has sent his resignation letter to the President of India."

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee expressed shock at CV Ananda Bose's sudden resignation as Governor and stated she was not consulted about RN Ravi's appointment as his successor.

"I am shocked and deeply concerned by the sudden news of the resignation of CV Ananda Bose, the Governor of West Bengal," Banerjee said on X.

"The reasons behind his resignation are not known to me at this moment. However, given the prevailing circumstances, I would not be surprised if the Governor has been subjected to some pressure from the Union Home Minister to serve certain political interests on the eve of the forthcoming State Assembly elections," she said.

Banerjee stated that the Centre should respect the principles of cooperative federalism and avoid making unilateral decisions that undermine democratic norms and the dignity of states.