IAF Sukhoi-30 Fighter Jet Goes Missing Over Assam's Karbi Anglong, Search Ops On


2026-03-05 03:10:21
(MENAFN- Live Mint) A Sukhoi-30 fighter jet of the Indian Air Force lost radar contact while flying over Karbi Anglong district in Assam on Thursday evening, according to PTI, citing officials.

“An IAF Su-30 MKI is reported overdue. The aircraft had taken off from Jorhat air base in Assam and was last in contact at 7:42 pm,” Defence PRO Lt Col Mahender Rawat said in a statement.

He said search and rescue operations have been initiated to ascertain the status of the fighter jet.

There is no immediate news of the pilot yet, the PRO said.

Meanwhile, another official reported that residents of the Chokihola area in Bokajan sub-division have suggested that a plane might have crashed within a nearby forest.

“We are preparing a team to send and verify it. We cannot confirm anything at this moment,” he added.

The Su-30MKI is a two-seat, multirole, long-range fighter aircraft originally developed by Russia's Sukhoi.

It is currently produced under license by HAL for the Indian Air Force (IAF), which operates a fleet of more than 260 Su-30MKI jets.

(With inputs from PTI)

