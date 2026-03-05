Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
CDD Cadres Respond To 187 Reports Of Falling Debris Across Kingdom With No New Injuries

Amman, Mar. 5 (Petra)--The Public Security Directorate (PSD) announced that civil defense and police teams responded to 187 reports of incidents involving falling objects and shrapnel across most governorates of the Kingdom from Saturday morning until 3:00 p.m., with no new injuries recorded.
In a statement, the PSD urged citizens to adhere to the instructions issued by the directorate and other relevant authorities, and not to hesitate to contact the unified emergency number (911) if they notice any suspicious objects or incidents.
The directorate also reiterated the importance of not approaching any suspicious object under any circumstances, warning that such items may pose a serious danger.

Jordan News Agency

