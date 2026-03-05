MENAFN - EIN Presswire) EINPresswire/ -- Global Immigration Partners PLLC Highlights L1A-to-Green-Card Pathway for Indian Executives and Managers

Global Immigration Partners PLLC is highlighting a strategic immigration pathway that can help Indian multinational executives and managers transition from a temporary U.S. work visa to permanent residency. The route-from an L1A intracompany transfer visa to a U.S. green card through the EB-1C immigrant category-remains one of the most efficient employment-based immigration options available for qualified professionals.

The L1A visa allows multinational companies to transfer executives and managers from an overseas office to a related U.S. entity, supporting global business expansion and leadership mobility. While the L1A visa itself is temporary, many professionals use it as a stepping stone toward permanent residency.

According to immigration guidance published by Global Immigration Partners, eligible L1A visa holders may transition to a green card through the EB-1C category for multinational managers and executives. This category is specifically designed for senior-level professionals working for multinational organisations who intend to live and work in the United States permanently.

“One of the most significant advantages of the L1A-to-EB-1C pathway is that it does not require PERM labour certification,” said Alexander Jovy, Co-managing Partner at Global Immigration Partners PLLC.“For qualified executives and managers, this can simplify the process and significantly reduce the overall timeline compared to many other employment-based green card routes.”

To qualify for EB-1C classification, applicants typically must have worked for a related company outside the United States for at least one year within the past three years in a managerial or executive role. The U.S. employer must then sponsor the employee for permanent residency by filing Form I-140, Immigrant Petition for Alien Worker. Once a visa number becomes available, applicants may proceed with adjustment of status by filing Form I-485 if they are already in the United States.

In many cases, the overall timeline for transitioning from an L1A visa to a green card through EB-1C averages approximately 1.5 to 2.5 years, depending on case complexity and visa availability.

For Indian professionals working in executive or managerial roles in multinational companies, the L1A visa can serve as a strategic starting point for long-term immigration planning. As global businesses increasingly expand their operations into the United States, understanding this pathway is becoming increasingly important for both employers and employees.

Global Immigration Partners PLLC provides legal guidance to companies and professionals navigating complex U.S. immigration processes, including L-1 visas, EB-1C green cards, and corporate immigration strategies.

