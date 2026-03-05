UAE, Gulf Countries Waive Overstay Fines, Extend Visas After Airspace Closures

MENAFN - Khaleej Times) [Editor's Note: Follow Khaleej Times live blog amidfor the latest regional developments.]

When airspaces across the Middle East closed, some visitors, tourists, and select residents in the Gulf states were stranded, some with expired visas. Countries like the UAE, Kuwait, and Qatar are helping these travellers by extending visas and waiving fines. Officials say these steps support people who can't travel for reasons beyond their control.

UAE: No fines for late departures

The UAE's Federal Authority for Identity, Citizenship, Customs and Ports Security said tourists and some residents who cannot leave the country due to flight cancellations or delays will not be fined. This applies from February 28, 2026, to visitors on tourist or visit visas, to people with exit permits, and to residents who had cancelled their residency in preparation to leave.

Kuwait: Visit visa extension and absence permits

Kuwait announced that all visit and entry visas will be automatically extended by one month, starting on February 28, 2026. Residents outside the country who have overstayed will receive an automatic three-month absence permit. Everything is handled electronically, so there is no need to visit in person. The authority said that all fines and fees are waived, and longer extensions may be considered depending on the situation.

Officials reminded residents to check official channels and use apps like Sahel or the Residency Affairs departments for updates.

Qatar: One-month visa extension for everyone

Qatar said all visas, regardless of type, expiring or expired will automatically get a one-month extension starting February 28, 2026. No applications are needed as everything is done electronically. The authority also clarified that fees are waived. However, if someone has prior visa violations, the fines must be cleared first.

Authorities also advised people to stay indoors and follow safety instructions amid ongoing tensions in the region.



