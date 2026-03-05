Bahrain Says Iran Missile Sparked Fire At Main Oil Refinery, Contained
"A fire broke out at a unit of the Bapco Energies refinery following an Iranian missile strike. The fire has been fully contained," Bahrain's National Communication Centre, the government's media arm, said in a statement.Recommended For You Fact check: Video shared by Indian media as 'Dubai drone strike' is from Bahrain
The refinery, run by Bahrain's state oil company Bapco, lies in the island of Sitra on Bahrain's east coast, south of the capital Manama.
"There are no reported injuries, and refinery operations continue. An assessment of the damage is currently under way," the centre added.
Iran has pressed attacks across the Gulf in response to US and Israeli strikes that killed its supreme leader on the weekend, targeting US bases but also civilian infrastructure including hydrocarbon facilities in the oil-rich countries.
Referring to the same strike, Bahrain's interior ministry had earlier said a facility in the vicinity was targeted and a witness told AFP they saw smoke rising from the area.ALSO READ
- Drone debris damages buildings in Bahrain; one injury reported One dead, 2 injured in Iranian attacks: Bahrain interior ministry
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment