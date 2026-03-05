Bahrain Says Iran Missile Sparked Fire At Main Oil Refinery, Contained

MENAFN - Khaleej Times) An Iranian missile strike sparked a blaze at Bahrain's main state-owned oil refinery on Thursday, which was later contained, the Gulf country's communications centre said.

"A fire broke out at a unit of the Bapco Energies refinery following an Iranian missile strike. The fire has been fully contained," Bahrain's National Communication Centre, the government's media arm, said in a statement.

Recommended For You Fact check: Video shared by Indian media as 'Dubai drone strike' is from Bahrain

The refinery, run by Bahrain's state oil company Bapco, lies in the island of Sitra on Bahrain's east coast, south of the capital Manama.

"There are no reported injuries, and refinery operations continue. An assessment of the damage is currently under way," the centre added.

Iran has pressed attacks across the Gulf in response to US and Israeli strikes that killed its supreme leader on the weekend, targeting US bases but also civilian infrastructure including hydrocarbon facilities in the oil-rich countries.

Referring to the same strike, Bahrain's interior ministry had earlier said a facility in the vicinity was targeted and a witness told AFP they saw smoke rising from the area.



Drone debris damages buildings in Bahrain; one injury reported One dead, 2 injured in Iranian attacks: Bahrain interior ministry

ALSO READ