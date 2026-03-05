Fewer Victims Of Crans-Montana Fire Being Treated In Swiss Hospitals

Contacted by Keystone-ATS news agency on Thursday, the national disaster medicine network KATAMED provided an update on the number of people injured in connection with the tragedy at the Constellation bar on January 1.

Twelve people injured in the fire are still in hospitals in Switzerland (down 9 on February 23). In French-speaking Switzerland, 6 patients are still being treated at the Lausanne University Hospitals (CHUV). No patients are being treated at the Morges hospital.

In German-speaking Switzerland, 6 victims are still being treated in Zurich, including one who is still in intensive care at the University Children's Hospital.

Seven burn victims are being treated by Suva rehabilitation clinic. Six are at the Clinique de Réadaptation Romande in Sion – two have been discharged in recent days – and one at the Bellikon facility in Aargau.

On the international front, 26 patients are being treated abroad, two fewer than ten days ago. Of these, nine are Swiss nationals and five are foreign patients living in Switzerland.

Of the 26 injured, 12 are still being treated in France, 4 in Germany, 9 in Italy and 1 in Belgium, according to data provided to the Keystone-ATS press agency by KATAMED.

In total, the number of people treated in Switzerland or in a European country fell from 58 to 45 between February 23 and March 3.

Translated from French by AI/jdp

We select the most relevant news for an international audience and use automatic translation tools to translate them into English. A journalist then reviews the translation for clarity and accuracy before publication.

Providing you with automatically translated news gives us the time to write more in-depth articles. The news stories we select have been written and carefully fact-checked by an external editorial team from news agencies such as Bloomberg or Keystone.

If you have any questions about how we work, write to us at....

