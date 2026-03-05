Biomednewsbreaks Aditxt Inc. (NASDAQ: ADTX) Announces 1-For-8 Reverse Stock Split Effective March 9, 2026

MENAFN - Investor Brand Network) Aditxt (NASDAQ: ADTX), a social innovation platform accelerating promising health innovations, announced it will implement a 1-for-8 reverse stock split of its common stock effective at the opening of trading on March 9, 2026, while continuing to trade on the Nasdaq Capital Market under the symbol ADTX. The reverse split, approved by stockholders at a Feb. 13, 2026 special meeting and finalized by the company's board of directors, is intended primarily to help the company regain compliance with Nasdaq's minimum bid price requirement.

To view the full press release, visit

About Aditxt

Aditxt, Inc. is a social innovation platform accelerating promising health innovations. Aditxt's ecosystem of research institutions, industry partners, and shareholders collaboratively drives their mission to“Make Promising Innovations Possible Together.” The innovation platform is the cornerstone of Aditxt's strategy, where multiple disciplines drive disruptive growth and address significant societal challenges. Aditxt operates a unique model that democratizes innovation, ensures every stakeholder's voice is heard and valued, and empowers collective progress.

NOTE TO INVESTORS: The latest news and updates relating to ADTX are available in the company's newsroom at

About BioMedWire

BioMedWire (“BMW”) is a specialized communications platform with a focus on the latest developments in the Biotechnology (BioTech), Biomedical Sciences (BioMed) and Life Sciences sectors. It is one of 75+ brands within the Dynamic Brand Portfolio IBN: (1) access to a vast network of wire solutions via InvestorWire to efficiently and effectively reach a myriad of target markets, demographics and diverse industries ; (2) article and editorial syndication to 5,000+ outlets ; (3) enhanced press release enhancement to ensure maximum impact ; (4) social media distribution via IBN to millions of social media followers ; and (5) a full array of tailored corporate communications solutions. With broad reach and a seasoned team of contributing journalists and writers, BMW is uniquely positioned to best serve private and public companies that want to reach a wide audience of investors, influencers, consumers, journalists and the general public. By cutting through the overload of information in today's market, BMW brings its clients unparalleled recognition and brand awareness.

BMW is where breaking news, insightful content and actionable information converge.

To receive SMS alerts from BioMedWire,“Biotech” to 888-902-4192 (U.S. Mobile Phones Only)

For more information, please visit

Please see full terms of use and disclaimers on the BioMedWire website applicable to all content provided by BMW, wherever published or re-

BioMedWire

Austin, Texas



512.354.7000 Office

[email protected]

BioMedWire is powered by IBN