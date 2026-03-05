Movement Mortgage Welcomes Top Producing Loan Officer Todd Johnson To The Midwest Team

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Johnson's recruitment underscores continued growth across the region, highlighted by 100% increase in new loan officers hires and 30% increase in volume year-over-year

Indian Land, SC, March 05, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Movement Mortgage is proud to welcome Todd Johnson (NMLS ID #224389) to the company as a loan officer located in the Northwest suburbs of Chicago. With nearly two decades of mortgage experience and a proven history of top‐tier performance, Todd brings strong production and a client‐focused approach to a region experiencing significant growth.

Todd joins Movement with 19 years in the mortgage industry, ranking in the top 1% nationally. In 2025 alone, he closed $72.9 million in production, continuing strong momentum into 2026 with $2.5 million already funded since January.

Regional Director of the Midwest Jason Bobby added that Todd's impact goes beyond production.“Adding a quality human being like Todd not only improves our region but improves our culture.”

Chicago Market Leader Andrew Chevalier (NMLS # 30180) says Todd's personality and approach to the business make him a natural addition to the team.“Todd is an incredible fit for our team,” Chevalier said.“He's easy-going, values camaraderie, and brings a strong production mindset with a positive attitude. We're excited to have him on board.”

Based in Genova, Illinois, Todd and his wife are raising three children, two daughters and a son. Outside of work, Todd enjoys traveling, playing golf, and staying active.

“I'm excited to join the Midwest team and help grow Movement's presence across the Illinois market,” Johnson said.“Movement's focus on service, strong products, and marketing aligns with what my clients and referral partners value. Andrew's leadership gives me the opportunity to take my business to the next level.”

Todd's addition comes during a period of strong growth for Movement's Midwest region. Over the past two and a half years, the region has doubled in size while achieving 30% growth in volume, reflecting continued investment in leadership, culture, and long‐term success.

His decision to join Movement also aligns with broader momentum across the company. In early 2026 alone, 27 Loan Officers joined Movement, including 10 LOs who returned to the company, after working there previously.

About Movement Mortgage, LLC (“Movement”)

Movement is not just a mortgage company – they're an Impact Lender and force for positive change. With more than 4,000 teammates across all 50 states, they reinvest the majority of our profits back into the communities they serve. Movement is the 10th ranked top-producing residential mortgage company in the U.S., funding more than $20 billion in residential mortgages annually. The company has contributed nearly $400 million to the Movement Foundation since 2012, funding the Movement Schools network, affordable housing projects and global outreach efforts. For more information on Movement and Impact Lending, visit movement/impactreport.

