Tribal Development In TTAADC Areas Possible Only Under BJP: Tripura CM Saha

MENAFN - IANS) Agartala, March 5 (IANS) Tripura Chief Minister Manik Saha on Thursday asserted that the development of the Janajati (tribal) people in the areas under the Tripura Tribal Areas Autonomous District Council (TTAADC) would not be possible without the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).

Addressing a mass gathering organised by the BJP at Atharobhola in Gomati district, the Chief Minister said that victory of BJP candidates in the next TTAADC elections must be ensured to accelerate development in tribal areas.

“We want to create a new Tripura with all the Janajatis,” Saha said.

During the programme, the Chief Minister welcomed 192 voters from 53 families who joined the BJP.

Speaking at the gathering, Saha said that he has visited the Bagma Assembly constituency several times and more frequently than many other constituencies in the state.

“I returned from Delhi the day before yesterday and went to Khumulwng yesterday. A huge rally was held there with our tribal brothers and sisters. Khumulwng has already started feeling the impact of that rally. They have understood that the tribal brothers and sisters have placed their trust in the BJP,” he said.

The Chief Minister said that until the BJP forms the government in the TTAADC, the development of the people in those areas would remain difficult.

“The BJP stands for development. There is nothing for this party except development. Every worker of the BJP works from 6 a.m. to 12 midnight, whereas other parties do not have such a system. They only think about themselves and their own development,” he said.

Saha added that the BJP follows the principle of placing the nation and the state before the party and individuals.

“For them it is first themselves and then the rest. But our policy is: first the state, then the country, then the party and then ourselves,” he said.

The Chief Minister also said that the guiding force of the BJP is Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who has advocated the principle of“Na Khaunga, Na Khane Dunga” against corruption.

“We must follow the path inspired by the Prime Minister in our double-engine government. Every penny should be spent for the development of the people. The BJP is working in that direction,” he said.

Referring to the political change in the state, Saha said that before 2018 many believed that the communists could never be removed from power in Tripura.

“But together with all of you, and under the guidance of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the BJP government was established in Tripura, ending 35 years of misrule. We have been running the government for the last eight years and no one can point to any place where corruption has taken refuge,” he said.

Saha further alleged that during the earlier regime, the Janajati people were misled and pushed towards extremism.

“These communists created all this during their rule because they wanted to maintain power through terrorism,” he added.

The meeting was also attended by Industries and Commerce Minister Santana Chakma, BJP MLA Rampada Jamatia, Gomati district BJP President Sabita Nath, Mandal President Amar Jamatia and other party leaders.