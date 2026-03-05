Jay Walker Secures Exclusive, Hard-Hitting Interview With Wisconsin Gubernatorial Candidate Mandela Barnes

MILWAUKEE, March 05, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Media executive and host Jay Walker announced today an exclusive, special edition interview with Wisconsin Governor candidate Mandela Barnes. The high-stakes conversation is set to premiere on Thursday, March 19, 2026, across all major podcast platforms and will also air on Revive TV. This interview will be produced by WOAHRAE.

In a media landscape often defined by rehearsed soundbites, this special edition of The Jay Walker Podcast promises a departure from the status quo. The interview dives deep into the issues defining the current political climate, delivered with the raw, unpolished honesty and direct accountability that has become the hallmark of Walker's interviewing style.

“It is an honor to sit with Mandela for a powerful conversation,” said Jay Walker.“There will be no sugar-coating. We are getting straight to the point.”

The sit-down explores the intersections of leadership, culture, and the specific challenges facing Wisconsin, providing listeners and viewers with a transparent look at the man vying for the state's highest office.

The episode will be available for streaming on Thursday, March 19th via iHeartRadio, Apple Podcasts, Spotify, and all other major platforms, with the video broadcast airing simultaneously on Revive TV.

About The Jay Walker Podcast

The Jay Walker Podcast is a premier media platform featuring deep, virtual interviews with the world's most influential celebrities and thought leaders. Hosted by entrepreneur and producer Jay Walker, the show blends soulful depth with fearless inquiry, tackling sensitive topics with nuance and a focus on healing, leadership, and cultural impact.

