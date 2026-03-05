Nokia Has Published Its Nokia In 2025 Annual Report And Filed Its Annual Report On Form 20-F For 2025
Stock Exchange Release
5 March 2026 at 18:30 EET
Nokia has published its Nokia in 2025 Annual Report and filed its Annual Report on Form 20-F for 2025
Espoo, Finland – Nokia has today published its Nokia in 2025 Annual Report, which includes audited financial statements, the annual review by the Board of Directors, including the Sustainability Statement, Nokia's Corporate Governance Statement and the Remuneration Report for the governing bodies for 2025. Additionally, Nokia has filed its Annual Report on Form 20-F for 2025 with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission.
The Nokia in 2025 Annual Report and the Annual Report on Form 20-F will be available in PDF format at . The corporate governance statement will be available also at and the Remuneration Report at .
The financial statements are also published in XHTML format in accordance with the European Single Electronic Format (ESEF) reporting requirements. In accordance with ESEF requirements, the consolidated financial statements are marked with iXBRL tags. The audit firm Deloitte Oy has provided an independent auditor's report on Nokia's ESEF financial statements based on a reasonable assurance engagement it has performed in accordance with International Standard on Assurance Engagements (ISAE) 3000. The ESEF financial statements in Finnish are available in the zip file attached to this release and at .
Nokia's Sustainability Statement is published as part of the annual review by the Board of Directors. The Statement is prepared in accordance with European Union Corporate Sustainability Reporting Directive (CSRD), the European sustainability reporting standards as referred to in Chapter 7 of the Finnish Accounting Act, and Article 8 of the EU Taxonomy Regulation. It has been subject to limited assurance by Deloitte Oy, who has provided an Assurance report in accordance with International Standard on Assurance Engagements ISAE 3000 (revised).
About Nokia
Nokia is a global leader in connectivity for the AI era. With expertise across fixed, mobile, and transport networks, we're advancing connectivity to secure a brighter world.
Inquiries:
Nokia Communications
Phone: +358 10 448 4900
Email: ...
Maria Vaismaa, Vice President, Corporate Communications
Nokia
Investor Relations
Phone: +358 931 580 507
Email: ...
Attachments
-
Nokia Remuneration Report 2025
Nokia Corporate Governance Statement 2025
Nokia Annual Report 2025
549300A0JPRWG1KI7U06-2025-12-31-fi
