Murder In Sacramento: Teacher Fights For Justice Amidst Corruption

Charleston, SC, March 05, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- In the year 2000, Sacramento is rocked by the brutal murder of the wife of Mike Teagle, a powerful figure in the private prison industry. Jennifer Embers, a part-time educator with a passion for social justice, finds herself drawn into the investigation while teaching a writing class at the county jail. Among her students is Amber Sparrow, a young woman wrongfully accused of partner abuse by her meth-cooking boyfriend. As Jennifer champions Amber's writing talent, she uncovers a web of corruption that connects her students' struggles to the murder, revealing the dark underbelly of the private prison system.

Jennifer's journey is not just about solving a murder; it's a quest for justice in a world rife with inequality. Her students, each with their own stories of hardship, reflect the systemic injustices of race, gender, and class. The narrative weaves through the lives of:

- Amber, a talented writer facing wrongful accusations.

- Renee, a mother entangled in welfare fraud charges.

- Sally, jailed for a petty theft of makeup.

- Rochelle, battling addiction after being wrongfully accused of dealing.

Bonnie Ratner structures the narrative to highlight the resilience of women in the face of adversity. As Jennifer navigates the dangers posed by Teagle and his associates, she confronts her own past as a survivor of domestic violence and a recovering alcoholic. How far will she go to uncover the truth?

About the Author: Bonnie Ratner is a writer, educator, and theater artist. Her plays have been showcased in theaters across the country, while her poetry and short fiction appear in various small journals and magazines. Ratner has extensive experience teaching writing and literature in both academic and community settings. She has founded theater companies, directed plays, and performed on stage. Hobo Rules marks her debut novel. Currently, she resides in Portland, OR, where she continues to engage with the literary and theatrical communities, sharing her passion for storytelling and the arts.

