Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
THREE DOLL AMIR FOUNDERS NAMED TO THE 2026 SOUTHERN CALIFORNIA SUPER LAWYERS LIST


2026-03-05 10:32:23
(MENAFN- EIN Presswire) EINPresswire/ -- Doll Amir & Eley LLP announced today that three of the firm's founders have been selected by their peers for inclusion in the 2026 Southern California Super Lawyers list. Each year, no more than five percent of attorneys in the state are selected for inclusion as“Super Lawyers.” Super Lawyers is a nationally recognized rating service that honors outstanding attorneys across more than 70 practice areas who have achieved a high level of peer recognition and professional accomplishment. Selections are determined through a patented, multi-step process that includes a statewide survey of lawyers, independent research evaluating candidates, and peer review within each practice area.

The following Doll Amir attorneys have been selected to the 2026 Southern California Super Lawyers list:

Michael Amir: Business Litigation

Gregory Doll: Business, Intellectual Property, & Employment Litigation

Hunter Eley: Business Litigation, Class Action & Mass Torts, & Consumer Law

MENAFN05032026003118003196ID1110823268



EIN Presswire

