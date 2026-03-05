MENA (Maintenance, Repair, And Operations (MRO) Market Trends And Growth Analysis Report 2025-2034 Featuring Saudia Aerospace Engineering Industries, AL Mashrik Construction Co, Egyptair

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Key market opportunities in the MENA MRO sector include growing defense expenditure driving demand for aircraft engine MRO, increased digitalization, and investment in maintenance operations. Industry 4.0 advancements and the rise of SaaS in aircraft management further bolster growth.

Dublin, March 05, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "MENA Maintenance, Repair, and Operations (MRO) Market Size and Share - Outlook Report, Forecast Trends and Growth Analysis (2025-2034)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets's offering.

The MENA maintenance, repair, and operations (MRO) market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 2.50% during the forecast period of 2025-2034 to reach a value of about USD 57.89 Billion by 2034.

Middle East and African Countries Supporting the Growth of the Industry

The demand for combat aircraft in the area is being fuelled by an increase in defence spending by major regional economic forces such as Saudi Arabia, Israel, Turkey, and Iran. Many nations, including the United Arab Emirates, Saudi Arabia, and others, are focused on purchasing refurbished aircraft and upgrading their current military aircraft fleets.

This aspect is contributing significantly to the region's development in the aircraft engine MRO industry and this is expected to continue over the forecast period too. Major factors driving the maintenance, repair, and service (MRO) market include a rising concern for internal performance, increased digitization, and increased investment in maintenance operations, among others.

Technological Advancements Bolstering the Market Growth

A growing number of end-user businesses are investing in the market analysed because MRO helps reduce operating expenditures significantly by process optimization and streamlined supply chain management. Furthermore, in both industrialised and emerging economies, aggregate economic and industrial growth continues to fuel maintenance and repair production. The MRO business is being upgraded as part of the evolution of Industry 4.0.

The demand for Prescriptive and Predictive Maintenance software in aircraft systems is increasing. The recent advances in aviation management are a major driver of the MRO market's expansion. The use of MROs in next generation aircraft is being pushed by increasingly increasing aircraft fleets all over the world. Furthermore, the increasing use of Software-As-A-Service (SaaS) in aircraft management has a positive effect on MRO business development.

Key Industry Players in the MENA Maintenance, Repair, and Operations (MRO) Market

The report gives a detailed analysis of the following key players in the MENA maintenance, repair, and operations (MRO) market, covering their competitive landscape, capacity, and latest developments like mergers, acquisitions, and investments, expansions of capacity, and plant turnarounds:



Saudia Aerospace Engineering Industries (SAEI)

AL Mashrik Construction Company

Egyptair Maintenance & Engineering Company Others

Key Topics Covered:

1 Executive Summary

1.1 Market Size 2024-2025

1.2 Market Growth 2025(F)-2034(F)

1.3 Key Demand Drivers

1.4 Key Players and Competitive Structure

1.5 Industry Best Practices

1.6 Recent Trends and Developments

1.7 Industry Outlook

2 Market Overview and Stakeholder Insights

2.1 Market Trends

2.2 Key Verticals

2.3 Key Regions

2.4 Supplier Power

2.5 Buyer Power

2.6 Key Market Opportunities and Risks

2.7 Key Initiatives by Stakeholders

3 Economic Summary

3.1 GDP Outlook

3.2 GDP Per Capita Growth

3.3 Inflation Trends

3.4 Democracy Index

3.5 Gross Public Debt Ratios

3.6 Balance of Payment (BoP) Position

3.7 Population Outlook

3.8 Urbanisation Trends

4 Country Risk Profiles

4.1 Country Risk

4.2 Business Climate

5 MENA Maintenance, Repair, and Operations (MRO) Market Analysis

5.1 Key Industry Highlights

5.2 MENA Maintenance, Repair, and Operations (MRO) Historical Market (2018-2024)

5.3 MENA Maintenance, Repair, and Operations (MRO) Market Forecast (2025-2034)

5.4 MENA Maintenance, Repair, and Operations (MRO) Market by Application

5.4.1 Services

5.4.1.1 Historical Trend (2018-2024)

5.4.1.2 Forecast Trend (2025-2034)

5.4.2 Goods

5.4.3 Logistics

5.4.4 Others

5.5 MENA Maintenance, Repair, and Operations (MRO) Market by End Use Sector

5.5.1 Construction and Infrastructure

5.5.1.1 Historical Trend (2018-2024)

5.5.1.2 Forecast Trend (2025-2034)

5.5.2 Mining

5.5.3 Energy

5.5.4 Utilities

5.5.5 Chemical

5.5.6 Aviation

5.5.7 FMCG

5.5.8 Pharmaceuticals

5.5.9 Food and Beverages

5.5.10 Defence

5.5.11 Automobile

5.5.12 Engineering and Manufacturing

5.5.13 Others

5.6 MENA Maintenance, Repair, and Operations (MRO) Market by Country

5.6.1 Saudi Arabia

5.6.2 United Arab Emirates

5.6.3 Israel

5.6.4 Egypt

5.6.5 Turkey

5.6.6 Others

Competitive Landscape



Supplier Selection

Key Global Players

Key Regional Players Key Player Strategies

