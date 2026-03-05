JD-U Hits Back At Tejashwi, Hails Nitish As 'Vishwakarma Of Modern Bihar' Amid RS Move

MENAFN - IANS) New Delhi, March 5 (IANS) Bihar's ruling Janata Dal-United on Thursday strongly rebutted remarks made by RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav, asserting that Chief Minister Nitish Kumar, who filed his nomination for the Rajya Sabha election, cannot be "hijacked" by anyone and stands firmly by his decisions.

"We have been saying from the beginning that the Chief Minister has been hijacked, and now this has been proven. You can understand that whoever becomes the BJP's Chief Minister will just be a rubber stamp," Tejashwi Yadav said on Nitish Kumar's move.

Responding to the remarks, JD-U national Spokesperson Rajeev Ranjan Prasad said that Nitish Kumar's five-decade-long public life speaks for itself.

"No one can hijack Nitish Kumar. In his fifty-year-long public life, whenever questions have been raised against him, he has always responded through his decisions. He takes a decision and stands by it. Let others say whatever they want. I believe that it is precisely such meaningless statements that led to RJD's poor performance in the last Assembly elections," Prasad told IANS.

With the Bihar Chief Minister set to move to the Rajya Sabha, the JD-U leader described Nitish Kumar as a visionary whose leadership reshaped the state over the past two decades.

"Bihar's charismatic Chief Minister, Nitish Kumar, is a visionary leader. These two decades in Bihar will be remembered as a remarkable era of transformation under his leadership. Whether in infrastructure development or in sectors directly improving the lives of ordinary citizens, the major decisions taken by Nitish Kumar have enabled Bihar to emerge today as a developing state," he said.

Calling him the“Vishwakarma of modern-day Bihar,” Prasad said Nitish Kumar's absence from the state's executive role would be deeply felt.

"Undoubtedly, his new innings too will be successful. He has fulfilled his responsibilities in one House of Parliament. He has completed memorable tenures in both Houses of the Bihar Legislature as well. Now, the Rajya Sabha will also bear witness to his contribution," he added.

Prasad further said that the Chief Minister has reiterated his commitment to Bihar's progress.

"Without a doubt, he has once again affirmed that his guidance on development and advancement will always remain available for Bihar," he said.