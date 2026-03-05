Rhode Island Diocese Abuse Probe Reveals 75 Priests Abused Over 300 Children Since 1950

MENAFN - Live Mint) The Rhode Island Attorney General Peter Neronha recently revealed in a report that Catholic priests at the Rhode island preyed on hundreds of children for decades. The report also mentioned that those clergy members were protected by bishops, concerned about the church's reputation.

The report, released on Wednesday, March 4, comes after a multiyear investigation into the Catholic Diocese of Providence, Rhode Island.

Peter Neronha said, "If you're the Diocese of Providence and you're listening, this is a scandal you need to own and you need to fix. We can't slow walk solutions and we can't slow walk justice” as he hoped that the explosive report will bring about some legal reforms to accelerate investigation into sexual abuse cases.

What did the investigation find?

The investigation into the Catholic Diocese of Providence found that as many as 75 Catholic clergy molested more than 300 victims since 1950. While this is the official number, the officials have believed that the victims were much higher in number.

The diocese, in response, acknowledged the scourge of child sexual abuse - especially by clergy – but said the report reflects the church's willingness to share internal records under a 2019 agreement with the state.

The diocese said,“The report presents this 75-year history in ways that might lead the reader to conclude these issues are an ongoing diocesan problem or that these are new revelations. They are not.”

It also pushed back on the findings of the report, saying there were no“credibly accused clergy in active ministry.”

Church records show the diocese transferred accused priests to new assignments without fully investigating complaints or contacting law enforcement, a practice exposed in investigations in Boston, Philadelphia and elsewhere, AP reported.

And, as in other cities, the Diocese of Providence opened a“spiritual retreat-style facility” in the early 1950s for accused priests to seek treatment.

Later, when the abuse was deemed a mental health problem, priests were sent to more formal treatment centers.

The investigation was launched in 2019 after a report found that mpore than 1,000 children were abused by 300 priests since the 1940s.

During the 1990s, priests facing allegations were sometimes placed on sabbatical, and some avoided facing consequences.

The attorney general's office has charged four current and former priests who were accused of sexual abuse between 2020 to 2022. While three are still awaiting trial, one died. In total, only 20 people faced criminal charges, and just 14 were convicted. A dozen others were laicized, or dismissed from the clerical state.