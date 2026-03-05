Retinal Vein Occlusion Market: High-Growth Opportunities For Investors To 2034 Delveinsight Kodiak Sciences, Roche/Chugai Pharmaceuticals, Novartis, Allergan, Pfizer

DelveInsight's “Retinal Vein Occlusion Market Insights, Epidemiology, and Market Forecast-2034′′ report offers an in-depth understanding of the Retinal Vein Occlusion, historical and forecasted epidemiology as well as the Retinal Vein Occlusion market trends in the United States, EU4 (Germany, Spain, Italy, France) the United Kingdom and Japan.

The Retinal Vein Occlusion market size was valued approximately USD 2,297 million in 2022 and is anticipated to grow with a significant CAGR during the study period (2020-2034).

In February 2026, Sandoz announced that the U.S. Food and Drug Administration has approved an expanded indication for Enzeevu, a biosimilar to Eylea developed by Regeneron and Bayer. The updated approval now includes treatment of macular edema following retinal vein occlusion, diabetic retinopathy, and diabetic macular edema. Enzeevu previously received FDA approval in August 2024 for neovascular age-related macular degeneration (nAMD). However, the product has not yet been launched in the United States. Under a settlement agreement with Regeneron announced in September 2025, Sandoz is authorized to introduce Enzeevu in the U.S. market in the fourth quarter of 2026, or potentially earlier under certain confidential conditions.

In December 2025, The U.S. Food and Drug Administration has granted approval to Eylea HD for the treatment of macular edema following retinal vein occlusion (RVO). The therapy may be administered as frequently as every eight weeks after an initial phase of monthly dosing. This approval is supported by findings from the Phase 3 QUASAR trial, which assessed the efficacy and safety of Eylea HD 8 mg compared with Eylea 2 mg in patients with retinal vein occlusion.

In November 2025, The U.S. Food and Drug Administration has approved the 8-mg injection of aflibercept (Eylea HD; Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc.) for the treatment of macular edema secondary to retinal vein occlusion (RVO), as announced in a recent press release. The approval includes both 4-week and 8-week dosing schedules, allowing for more flexible and individualized treatment approaches for patients with macular edema.

The Retinal Vein Occlusion market size in the US was about USD 1,611.9 million in 2022, and it is expected to grow further, driven by rising disease awareness and the introduction of emerging therapies.

In 2022, the Retinal Vein Occlusion market size in the EU4 and the UK was estimated at around USD 453.9 million, accounting for nearly 20% of the total market revenue across the 7MM.

Japan held the second-largest market size for Retinal Vein Occlusion among the 7MM in 2022, generating approximately USD 231.7 million in revenue, a figure projected to grow substantially by 2034.

EYLEA (aflibercept) dominated the anti-VEGF therapy market in 2022, capturing the largest share with revenue of USD 852.9 million across the 7MM. Regeneron's EYLEA has made significant strides in the Retinal Vein Occlusion treatment landscape, challenging Roche's previously dominant position.

In 2022, the total prevalent cases of Retinal Vein Occlusion across the 7MM were estimated at approximately 2,718,067. The United States contributed around 57% of these cases, while the EU4 and the UK collectively accounted for nearly 30%, and Japan represented approximately 13%. These numbers are anticipated to rise significantly by 2034.

In the 7MM, the United States represented approximately 61% of the total diagnosed prevalent cases of Retinal Vein Occlusion, amounting to nearly 935,343 cases in 2022. This number is projected to grow throughout the study period (2020–2034).

According to the analysis, EU4 and the UK had approximately 408,086 diagnosed prevalent cases of Retinal Vein Occlusion in 2022. These figures are anticipated to fluctuate over the study period (2020–2034).

In the United States, the age group 65–74 years accounted for the highest number of diagnosed prevalent cases of Retinal Vein Occlusion in 2022, with approximately 334,051 cases. This number is projected to rise, with the 65–74 age group contributing about 36% of diagnosed cases by 2034, while those under 65 and those aged 75 and older are expected to account for 33% and 31%, respectively.

Key Retinal Vein Occlusion Companies: Taiwan Liposome Company, Aerie Pharmaceuticals, Graybug Vision, Outlook Therapeutics, Kodiak Sciences, Roche/Chugai Pharmaceuticals, Novartis, Allergan, Pfizer, Aerpio Therapeutics, The Emmes Company, LLC, Regeneron Pharma, Hoffmann-La Roche, and others

Key Retinal Vein Occlusion Therapies: TLC399, AR-1105, GB-102, ONS-5010 (Lytenava), KSI-301, Vabysmo (faricimab), ranibizumab, dexamethasone implant, AKB-9778, bevacizumab, Aflibercept, pegaptanib sodium (Macugen), TLC399 (ProDex), Faricimab, GB-102, and others

The Retinal Vein Occlusion epidemiology based on type-specific cases analyzed that the type-specific distribution of RVO suggests a higher prevalence of BRVO than CRVO

The Retinal Vein Occlusion market is expected to surge due to the disease's increasing prevalence and awareness during the forecast period. Furthermore, launching various multiple-stage Retinal Vein Occlusion pipeline products will significantly revolutionize the Retinal Vein Occlusion market dynamics.