CORRECTION - Blink Charging Teams With Korian To Offer Expanded EV Infrastructure Throughout Belgium

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Three Sites Now Live as Blink Advances EV Charging Rollout of 220 Planned Charging Ports Across 90 Korian Locations Throughout Belgium

Antwerp, BELGIUM, March 05, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Korian Belgium, a provider of elderly care services, has selected Blink Charging Co. (NASDAQ: BLNK) (“Blink” or the“Company”), a leading global owner, operator and provider of electric vehicle (EV) charging equipment and services, as its EV charging collaborator for a nationwide EV charging project. For this collaboration, Blink plans to invest in and deploy over 200 Blink-owned chargers across 90 Korian locations throughout Belgium, creating one the largest EV charging networks in the Belgian elderly care sector. A similar roll-out for Korian Netherlands is planned.

By choosing Blink's fully financed investment model, Korian enables the rapid expansion of sustainable mobility on its sites without upfront costs. Blink is responsible for the complete lifecycle of the chargers-installation, operation, maintenance, and customer support-while the sites generate an additional, recurring income stream for Korian.

The new charging infrastructure is intended to provide convenient and reliable charging to Korian employees and residents, visitors and family members, local residents, and the public at large.

“This new network of the planned 90 locations provides charging across Belgium,” said Chris Carr, Senior Vice President, Sales and Business Development for Blink.“As more drivers transition to EVs, it's essential that we continue to provide this kind of accessible and high-quality infrastructure. With our smart charging technology, smooth user authentication, and 24/7 customer support, we aim to provide drivers a high-quality charging experience at every location. We are excited to be working closely with Korian towards this goal and look forward to having the majority of the planned countrywide network for Belgium installed by end of 2026."

Blink and Korian have been working in close collaboration to ramp up the installations, which have already begun. Based on prioritised locations, the project is planned to be rolled out in phases across selected Korian facilities, with several chargers already in place at nursing homes and Korian office locations.

“By teaming with Blink and moving forward with our EV infrastructure goals, we not only strengthen our Corporate Social Responsibility strategy, but we also reaffirm our shared mission to bring a heightened level of convenience to the families and employees at Korian locations, and surrounding residents,” said Dominiek Beelen, Korian's CEO.“We look forward to working closely with Blink to make these sustainability and accessibility goals a reality in Belgium and beyond.”

About Korian

Korian Belgium (part of the Clariane group) provides elderly care to older and vulnerable people since 2005. In addition to residential care, the organisation also delivers nursing and care services at home. Every day, more than 9,500 employees care for over 12,500 residents across 117 residential care homes throughout Belgium. Korian Belgium also employs 550 professionals and works with 120 self-employed nurses who provide care in people's homes. For more information, please visit .

About Blink Charging

Blink Charging Co. (Nasdaq: BLNK) is a global leader in electric vehicle (EV) charging equipment and services, enabling drivers, hosts, and fleets to easily transition to electric transportation through innovative charging solutions. Blink's principal line of products and services include Blink's EV charging network (“Blink Network”), EV charging equipment, and EV charging services. The Blink Network uses proprietary, cloud-based software that operates, maintains, and tracks the EV charging stations connected to the network and the associated charging data. Blink has established key strategic collaborations for rolling out adoption across numerous location types, including parking facilities, multifamily residences and condos, workplace locations, health care/medical facilities, schools and universities, airports, auto dealers, hotels, mixed-use municipal locations, parks and recreation areas, religious institutions, restaurants, retailers, stadiums, supermarkets, and transportation hubs.

For more information, please visit

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements as defined within Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. These forward-looking statements, and terms such as“anticipate,”“expect,”“intend,”“may,”“will,”“should” or other comparable terms, involve risks and uncertainties because they relate to events and depend on circumstances that will occur in the future. Those statements include statements regarding the intent, belief or current expectations of Blink Charging and members of its management, as well as the assumptions on which such statements are based. Prospective investors are cautioned that any such forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and involve risks and uncertainties, including achieving projected revenue, adjusted EBITDA and gross margin targets as described in Blink Charging's periodic reports filed with the SEC, and that actual results may differ materially from those contemplated by such forward-looking statements. Except as required by federal securities law, Blink Charging undertakes no obligation to update or revise forward-looking statements to reflect changed conditions.

Blink Media Contact

Felicitas Massa

...

Blink Investor Relations Contact

Vitalie Stelea

...