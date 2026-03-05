Ukrainian Forces Destroy Russian Ka-27 Helicopter Over Black Sea

MENAFN - UkrinForm) According to Ukrinform, the Navy reported this on Telegram.

"Units and assets of the Ukrainian Navy destroyed an enemy shipborne anti-submarine Ka-27 helicopter over the Black Sea," the statement said.

As reported earlier, drones operated by the Alpha Special Operations Center of the Security Service of Ukraine (SBU), in coordination with other components of the Ukrainian Defense Forces, struck military and oil infrastructure facilities at the port of Novorossiysk that are involved in Russia's war against Ukraine.

According to preliminary data, SBU drones hit several military targets, including naval vessels, a 30N6E2 radar of the S-300 PMU-2 Favorit air defense system, a Pantsir-S2 air defense missile and gun system, and six of seven oil loading racks at the Sheskharis oil terminal.

The minesweeper Valentin Pikul and the anti-submarine ships Yeysk and Kasimov were damaged, as well as possibly the frigate Admiral Essen, which Russia has used to launch Kalibr cruise missiles at Ukraine.