Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport

Coinbase Global, Inc. Investigated By The Portnoy Law Firm


2026-03-05 09:03:49
(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) LOS ANGELES, March 05, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Portnoy Law Firm advises Coinbase Global, Inc. , (“ Coinbase " or the "Company") ( NASDAQ : COIN ) investors that the firm has initiated an investigation into possible securities fraud, and may file a class action on behalf of investors.

Investors are encouraged to contact attorney Lesley F. Portnoy, by phone 844-767-8529 or email:..., to discuss their legal rights, or join the case via . The Portnoy Law Firm can provide a complimentary case evaluation and discuss investors' options for pursuing claims to recover their losses.

Coinbase's stock price fell as much as 8% during intraday trading on May 15, 2025, thereby injuring investors. This occurred following reports from the New York Times on May 15, 2025, stating that the Securities and Exchange Commission has“been investigating whether Coinbase misstated its user numbers in past disclosures.”

The Portnoy Law Firm represents investors in pursuing claims caused by corporate wrongdoing. The Firm's founding partner has recovered over $5.5 billion for aggrieved investors. Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.

Lesley F. Portnoy, Esq.
Admitted CA, NY and TX Bar
...
310-692-8883

Attorney Advertising


MENAFN05032026004107003653ID1110822808



GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date
Search