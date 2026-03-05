EOSE: Management Promised 3X Shipments, Then Missed -- Levi & Korsinsky, LLP Investigates

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Eos Energy executives made specific promises about Q4 shipments, gross margins, and product performance that sharply diverged from actual results

On November 6, 2025, COO John Mahaz told investors: "In Q4 we expect to ship 3 times the volume we did in Q3." On the same call, CEO Joe Mastrangelo stated the Company was "confident" in its ability to "execute for the rest of this year and going forward." COO Mahaz separately projected the Company would "exit Q1 gross-margin positive."

On November 6, 2025, COO John Mahaz told investors: "In Q4 we expect to ship 3 times the volume we did in Q3." On the same call, CEO Joe Mastrangelo stated the Company was "confident" in its ability to "execute for the rest of this year and going forward." COO Mahaz separately projected the Company would "exit Q1 gross-margin positive." Q4 2025 revenue came in at $57.99 million -- far below what a tripling of Q3 shipments would have produced. Adjusted EBITDA remained negative, and gross margins failed to demonstrate a trajectory toward breakeven by Q1 2026.

On the February 26, 2026 earnings call, following Eos fourth quarter release, CEO Mastrangelo announced the Company would no longer be gross-margin positive in the first or even the second quarter of 2026. "Unfortunately, with where we wound up in volume last year, our material costs pushed out into 1Q. That's going to delay our path to profitability as we get into 2026. But we feel very confident... that we will be gross margin positive in the second half of 2026."

