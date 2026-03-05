Uzbekistan, Latvia Adopt Action Plan To Deepen Economic Ties

MENAFN - Trend News Agency). Uzbekistan and Latvia have signed a memo on restoring the activities of the Uzbekistan-Latvia and Latvia-Uzbekistan Business Cooperation Councils, as well as an Action Plan aimed at strengthening bilateral economic cooperation, Trend reports via Uzbekistan's Ministry of Investment, Industry and Trade.

The documents were signed following the 9th meeting of the Uzbekistan-Latvia Intergovernmental Commission and the Uzbekistan-Latvia Business Forum, which brought together representatives of government agencies and the private sector from both countries.

According to the information, more than 20 Latvian companies took part in the forum, including Latvijas dzelzceļš, Ventspils Free Port, Elektroniskie sakari, Intellog, and MGK Building. The companies represent sectors such as railway infrastructure, port logistics, telecommunications, transport services, and construction technologies.

During the event, B2B meetings were also held, resulting in agreements to advance joint projects in logistics, industry, agriculture, and the digital economy.

Meanwhile, trade turnover between Uzbekistan and Latvia reached $273.2 million in 2025, and the two sides have set a goal to increase the figure to $500 million in the medium term.