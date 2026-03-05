Prime Minister Receives Phone Call From Deputy Prime Minister Of Moldova

MENAFN - The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs, HE Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman bin Jassim Al-Thani, today received a phone call from HE Mihai Popsoi, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Moldova.

During the call, they reviewed the developments of the military escalation in the region and its serious repercussions on regional and international security and stability, as well as ways to resolve all disputes through peaceful means.

His Excellency the Prime Minister affirmed, during the call, that the Iranian aggression against Qatari territories constitutes a flagrant violation of its national sovereignty, is inconsistent with the principles of good neighborliness, and cannot be accepted under any pretext or justification. In this context, he pointed out that the State of Qatar has always been keen to distance itself from regional conflicts and has sought to facilitate dialogue between the Iranian side and the international community. However, the renewed targeting of its territories does not indicate good intentions and threatens the foundation of the understandings upon which bilateral relations between the two countries are based.

His Excellency also stressed the necessity of an immediate halt to any escalatory actions, a return to the negotiating table, the prioritization of the language of reason and wisdom, and efforts to contain the crisis in a manner that preserves the security of the region.

For his part, His Excellency the Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Moldova affirmed that his country is following the developments in the region, calling on all parties to heed the voice of reason, return to negotiations and diplomatic means to avoid further chaos.

