Jordan's Foreign Reserves Up $2.7 Billion Since End Of 2025

MENAFN - Jordan News Agency)

Amman, March 5 (Petra) -- Jordan's total foreign reserves reached about $28.2 billion at the end of February, marking a notable increase from $25.5 billion at the end of 2025, according to data released by the Central Bank of Jordan.The bank said the increase of $2.7 billion compared with the end of 2025, and $8.2 billion compared with the end of 2024, reflects the effectiveness of monetary policy and the bank's efficient management of foreign currency assets.The rise was supported by continued strong inflows of foreign currency into the Kingdom from key sources, notably national exports, tourism revenues, remittances from Jordanians working abroad, and foreign investment, in addition to the positive momentum in overall macroeconomic indicators.The Central Bank noted that the current reserve level provides a strong safety margin, covering the Kingdom's imports of goods and services for 10 months, well above internationally recognized adequacy benchmarks for reserves.It added that the high coverage level strengthens confidence in the Jordanian dinar, supports monetary and financial stability, and enhances the economy's ability to withstand external shocks.The Central Bank reaffirmed its commitment to maintaining monetary stability, strengthening the resilience of the financial sector, and contributing to overall macroeconomic stability to achieve sustainable and inclusive economic growth in the Kingdom.