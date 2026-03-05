403
Public Prosecutor Detains Accountant Over Alleged Fund Mismanagement
(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)
Amman, March 5 (Petra) -- The Public Prosecutor for the Integrity and Anti-Corruption Commission ordered the detention of a former government accountant for 15 days at Marka Correctional and Rehabilitation Center pending an investigation into allegations of position exploitation, forgery, and embezzlement of thousands of Jordanian dinars.
According to a Commission statement on Thursday, preliminary investigations indicated that the accountant had misappropriated funds he received and deposited on behalf of companies contracting with the government institution.
