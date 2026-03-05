Azerbaijani MP Vows Country's Action Against Threats To Citizens And Nation

MENAFN - Trend News Agency)Threats to Azerbaijan's security and the lives of its citizens will be addressed, Member of the Azerbaijani Parliament's Committee on Foreign and Interparliamentary Relations, MP Elchin Mirzabayli, told Trend.

"The drone strike by the Iranian Armed Forces on the territory of the Nakhchivan Autonomous Republic of Azerbaijan should be viewed not only as a military incident but also as a clear disrespect for the neighborly relations that have been formed in the region for many years. This step once again reveals how hypocritical and ungrateful the theocratic regime of Iran is, because throughout history, the Azerbaijani state has not pursued a confrontational path in its relations with Iran but has based its relations on the principle of mutual respect and good neighborliness," he explained.

The MP highlighted that a key focus of Azerbaijan's foreign policy has consistently been the development of stable and mutually beneficial relationships with its neighboring countries.

"Azerbaijan has never posed a threat to Iran or any other state from its territory. On the contrary, official Baku has always taken steps that contribute to maintaining stability in the region and has remained committed to the principle of non-interference in the internal affairs of neighboring countries. This is a clear indication of Azerbaijan's commitment to international law and the fundamental principles of interstate relations," Mirzabayli noted.

According to the MP, despite all this, the Iranian side's targeting of civilian infrastructure in the Nakhchivan region, especially the airport used by civilians, raises serious questions.

"Such an attack cannot be justified by military necessity or security arguments. A drone attack on civilian infrastructure is unacceptable from the point of view of international humanitarian law, and such steps should be clearly assessed as a terrorist act. Targeting facilities used by civilians is, first of all, an indicator of dangerous and inhumane behavior directed against the civilian population," he pointed out.

Mirzabayli added that this incident also raises the question of why Iran targeted Nakhchivan Airport.

"The land connection between the main part of Azerbaijan and the Nakhchivan Autonomous Republic has been blocked for many years. One of the main reasons for this blockade was the occupation and isolation policy implemented by Armenia in the region, and this policy has been indirectly supported by various regional actors for a long time. As a result, the most stable and operational connection between Nakhchivan and other regions of Azerbaijan is provided precisely through air transport. Therefore, targeting the airport should be assessed as an attempt to paralyze the vital communication line between the main part of Azerbaijan and Nakhchivan and isolate the region.

This tactic is not new to the region. In the 1990s, Armenia used the same strategy when it occupied Azerbaijani territories, trying to keep the country under economic and logistical pressure by targeting transport and communication lines. In this regard, Iran's resort to such a method is a continuation of the blockade and isolation policy previously applied in the region. It seems like a repeat of the previous one," he also said.

The MP noted that organizing a drone attack on civilian infrastructure is not a demonstration of military power.

"On the contrary, such steps are a clear indication of political and military impotence, as well as cowardice. States with military superiority do not target civilian objects. The shooting down of a civilian airport shows that the goal is not to achieve a military result but to create psychological pressure and disrupt stability.

History shows that the forces that took aggressive steps against Azerbaijan eventually faced the grave consequences of their mistakes. Any threat directed against the sovereignty and security of the Azerbaijani state, sooner or later, received an adequate response, and the parties that took these steps regretted it.

Official Baku continues to adhere to international law, the territorial integrity of states, and the principles of good neighborliness. However, this doesn't mean that threats to the country's security and the lives of its citizens will remain unanswered.

The path to peace and stability in the region lies not through confrontation but through mutual respect and responsible politics. The sooner the 'mullah regime' understands this, the better," he concluded.