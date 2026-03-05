Iran's IRGC-Linked Channel Claims Drone Strike On Nakhchivan Airport

MENAFN - AzerNews) Akbar Novruz Read more

A Telegram channel affiliated with the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC), Sepah Pasdaran News Channel, posted claims regarding a drone incident at Nakhchivan International Airport in Azerbaijan, AzerNEWS reports.

The post alleges that an Iranian Arash-2 drone targeted a drone at the airport, describing the area as a location where“foreign officers were planning attacks on Iranian infrastructure.”

According to the channel, the drone carries a 120 kg warhead and is operated by the Iranian Army Ground Forces.

The post framed the strike as a“warning” to Azerbaijan, referring to the Baku government as a“traitor” and characterizing the action as a message to external adversaries.

The post reads:

"The drone that was at the Nakhchivan Airport, specifically in a section where Zionist regime and American officers were planning and managing attacks on our country's infrastructure, was crushed by an Arash-2 drone. The enemy sees this for themselves and must know that Iran does not joke or compromise with any party. With a 120 kg warhead and very high destructive power, it is utilized by the Army Ground Force. This was only a warning shot to the mercenary regime and the traitor of Baku.