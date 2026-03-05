Herantis Pharma Releases 2H And FY 2025 Report Today
|EUR thousands
|July - December
|Full Year
|2025
|2024
|2025
|2024
|Other operating income
|43
|575
|178
|1,562
|Payroll and related expenses
|806
|722
|1,921
|1,488
|Other operating expenses
|2,678
|2,124
|4,652
|5,101
|Profit (loss) for the period
|-3,419
|-2,253
|-6,620
|-4,940
|Cash flow from operating activities
|-2,707
|-3,510
|-6,095
|-6,545
|July - December
|Full Year
|2025
|2024
|2025
|2024
|Equity ratio
|-0,63
|-0,08
|-0,63
|-0,08
|Basic and diluted profit (loss) per share EUR
|-0,14
|-0,11
|-0,28
|-0,24
|Number of shares at end of period
|24,094,817
|20,160,733
|24,094,817
|20,160,733
|Average number of shares
|24,094,817
|20,160,733
|23,634,279
|20,160,733
|EUR thousands
|31.12.2025
|31.12.2024
|Cash and securities1)
|2,597
|2,135
|Equity
|-1,687
|-243
|Balance sheet total
|2,668
|2,571
|1) 2025: Cash = 751' and Securities = 1,846' 2024: Cash = 635' and Securities = 1,500'
Formulas used to calculate key figures:
Equity ratio = Equity/balance sheet total
Earnings per share = Profit for the period/average number of shares
Average number of shares = Weighted average number of shares.
The number of shares weighted by the number of days each share has been outstanding during the review period
2025 Summary and Outlook for 2026
2025 represented a year of significant clinical progress for Herantis Pharma, with all activities completed on schedule. The Company completed its Phase 1b of HER-096 in people living with Parkinson's disease (PD), demonstrating that repeated 200 mg and 300 mg doses of HER-096 are generally safe and well tolerated in people with PD, with a favourable pharmacokinetic profile and blood-brain barrier penetration being confirmed. The subsequent Phase 1b biomarker data showed clear evidence of biological response to HER-096 exposure, with changes across key disease-related pathways, including proteostasis, mitochondrial function, and neuroinflammation, aligned with the expected mechanism of action and indicating disease-modifying potential. Together, these results derisk the future clinical development of HER-096 and provide a strong platform from which to advance to Phase 2, with the biomarker data informing dose selection and refinement of clinical endpoints, as well as guiding prioritization of biomarkers. The biomarker data will be presented at upcoming scientific conferences and submitted for publication in peer-reviewed scientific journals.
During the rest of 2026, the Company is focused on preparing for its Phase 2 proof-of-concept trial of HER-096, with plans for the study design underway, and is targeting initiation of the study following completion of the ongoing preparations. The Company will evaluate potential financing options including equity financing, non-dilutive funding or a partnership agreement.
For more information, please contact:
Herantis Pharma
Tone Kvåle, CFO
Tel: +47 915 19576
Email:...
ICR Healthcare
Sarah Elton-Farr, Stephanie Cuthbert, Phillip Marriage
Tel: +44 20 3709 5700
Email:...
Certified Advisor
UB Corporate Finance Ltd
Tel.: +358 9 25 380 225
E-mail:...
About Herantis Pharma Plc
Herantis Pharma Plc is a clinical-stage biotechnology company developing disease-modifying therapies for Parkinson's disease. The Company's lead product, HER-096, is a first-in-class small peptide that combines the neuroprotective mechanism of cerebral dopamine neurotrophic factor (CDNF), with the convenience of subcutaneous administration. In a Phase 1b clinical trial, HER 096 was shown to be generally safe and well tolerated in Parkinson's disease patients. Herantis plans to advance HER-096 into a Phase 2 clinical trial in 2026 to evaluate efficacy, safety and tolerability in early-stage Parkinson's patients.
Herantis is listed on the Nasdaq First North Growth Market Finland.
Company website:
Forward-looking statements
This release includes forward-looking statements which are not historical facts but statements regarding future expectations instead. These forward-looking statements include without limitation, those regarding Herantis' future financial position and results of operations, the Company's strategy, objectives, future developments in the markets in which the Company participates or is seeking to participate or anticipated regulatory changes in the markets in which the Company operates or intends to operate. In some cases, forward-looking statements can be identified by terminology such as“aim,”“anticipate,”“believe,”“continue,”“could,”“estimate,”“expect,”“forecast,”“guidance,”“intend,”“may,”“plan,”“potential,”“predict,”“projected,”“should” or“will” or the negative of such terms or other comparable terminology. By their nature, forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors because they relate to events and depend on circumstances that may or may not occur in the future. Forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and are based on numerous assumptions. The Company's actual results of operations, including the Company's financial condition and liquidity and the development of the industry in which the Company operates, may differ materially from (and be more negative than) those made in, or suggested by, the forward-looking statements contained in this company release. Factors, including risks and uncertainties that could cause these differences include, but are not limited to risks associated with implementation of Herantis' strategy, risks and uncertainties associated with the development and/or approval of Herantis' drug candidates, ongoing and future clinical trials and expected trial results, the ability to commercialize drug candidates, technology changes and new products in Herantis' potential market and industry, Herantis' freedom to operate in respect of the products it develops (which freedom may be limited, e.g., by competitors' patents), the ability to develop new products and enhance existing products, the impact of competition, changes in general economy and industry conditions, and legislative, regulatory and political factors. In addition, even if Herantis' historical results of operations, including the Company's financial condition and liquidity and the development of the industry in which the Company operates, are consistent with the forward-looking statements contained in this company release, those results or developments may not be indicative of results or developments in subsequent periods.
