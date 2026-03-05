Mirzapur To King- 5 Most Anticipated Films Of 2026 That Have Everyone Talking

Be it Mirzapur: The Movie or grand spectacles like Ramayana, these films are already creating buzz and are expected to dominate the box office upon release. Here are the five most anticipated films of 2026.

Movie lovers are eagerly waiting for some of the biggest and most exciting stories to arrive on the big screen. And 2026 is shaping up to be a true treat for them, with several massive releases lined up in theatres. From mythological epics and high-octane action thrillers to intense period dramas, the year promises a cinematic spectacle across genres.

With superstar casts, ambitious storytelling, and highly awaited franchises returning, expectations are sky-high. Be it Mirzapur: The Movie or grand spectacles like Ramayana, these films are already creating buzz and are expected to dominate the box office upon release. Here are the five most anticipated films of 2026.

One of India's most loved OTT shows, Mirzapur, is now making a big leap to the big screen with Mirzapur: The Movie. Much to fans' excitement, Pankaj Tripathi, Ali Fazal, and Divyenndu return, along with a strong ensemble cast.

Backed by Excel Entertainment, the film is directed by Gurmmeet Singh and written by Puneet Krishna. Releasing nationwide on September 4, 2026, the film is one of the most anticipated releases of the year and promises intense action, drama, and gripping thrills on the big screen.

Lahore 1947 is a grand historical period drama produced under Aamir Khan Productions. The film stars Sunny Deol in the lead role, alongside Preity Zinta. Marking the first-ever collaboration between Aamir Khan and Sunny Deol, the project has already generated significant buzz.

Directed by Rajkumar Santoshi, the film is based on the popular Punjabi play Jis Lahore Nai Vekhya, O Jamya E Nai written by Asghar Wajahat. Lahore 1947 is set to release in theatres on 13th August 2026.

Ramayana is one of this year's most anticipated films. This spectacular rendition of the story stars Ranbir Kapoor, Sai Pallavi, Yash, Sunny Deol, and Ravie Dubey. The film is directed by Nitesh Tiwari and produced by Namit Malhotra's Prime Focus Studios in collaboration with eight-time Oscar-winning DNEG and Monster Mind Creations.

The film, made on a gigantic scale and featuring cutting-edge visuals, is set to be released this Diwali, making it one of the most anticipated seasonal movies.

Love & War stars Alia Bhatt, Ranbir Kapoor, and Vicky Kaushal in the lead roles. The film is helmed and produced by Sanjay Leela Bhansali. This ambitious drama promises a sweeping romantic story set against a backdrop of conflict, blending intense emotions with grand cinematic scale.

King is an action-packed thriller that has already sparked widespread interest among viewers. The film stars Shah Rukh Khan in the lead, alongside Deepika Padukone, Suhana Khan, Abhishek Bachchan, Jaideep Ahlawat, Abhay Verma, and Arshad Warsi in supporting roles.

The film is directed by Siddharth Anand and produced by Red Chillies Entertainment and Marflix Pictures. It will be released on December 24, 2026.